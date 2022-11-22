Fertilizer Fillers Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of Over 5% Over 2031| Fact.MR Study

In FY 2021, fertilizer industries have started industrial operations in markets such as China, India and the U.S. to fill the demand-supply gap in the agricultural sector.

Assessing the market over the forecast period, demand is anticipated to grow at a slow pace in the short term (2020-2023), while in the medium term, it is expected to record moderate growth. Overall, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% over the long-term forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Study

The fertilizer fillers market is anticipated to add 1.6X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

East Asia is set to dominate market revenue, and is expected to gain 376 BPS in its market share by 2031.

Considering ingredients, sand is anticipated to gain around 111 BPS over the forecast period of 2021-2031, with limestone losing around 12 BPS by 2031

The market in the China is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 7% through 2031.

Micronutrients, under filler type, captures a major chunk of the market, and this segment projected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% over the long-run forecast period.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for fertilizer fillers was hit in 2020, which saw decline of 1.1%. The year 2021 is expected to witness growth of over 4%.

“Increasing consumption of fertilizers in the agricultural sector across geographies is expected to boost consumption of fillers throughout the forecast period,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Prominent Key players of the Fertilizer Fillers market survey report:

Imerys

Star Trace Private Limited

LKAB Minerals

Petelien & Sons

GLC minerals

E.Dillon

Rohrers

Tarmac Ltd and

Others

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

Filler Type

Micronutrients

Secondary Nutrients

Mesh Size

5-10

10-20

20-50

50-100

Above 100

Ingredient Type

Sand

Limestone

Clay

Others

Function

Anti-caking

Micronutrient Binders

Colorants

Defoamers

Dust Suppressants

Others

Application

Organic Fertilizers

Chemical Fertilizers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Questionnaire answered in the Fertilizer Fillers Market report include:

How the market for Fertilizer Fillers has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Fertilizer Fillers on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Fertilizer Fillers?

Why the consumption of Fertilizer Fillers highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

