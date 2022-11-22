Global Contactless Elevator Market Is Predicted To Expand At A Noteworthy CAGR of 8.7% by 2032

Valuation of the global contactless elevator market has reached US$ 1.85 billion in 2022 and the market is predicted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 8.7% to reach US$ 4.29 billion by the end of 2032.

Touchless elevator market share accounts for nearly 4.5% of the global elevator market.

Contactless elevator installation is increasing daily in a variety of end-use cases, including the commercial and residential sectors. Due to the rising need for smart contactless machinery and equipment, sales of contactless elevators are set to significantly increase across the world.

Competitive Landscape

For any manufacturer, drafting strategies for smart touchless elevator manufacturing and product offering is a crucial step to gaining a high market share in the elevator market. Key touchless elevator manufacturers are focusing on developing new smart elevator designs to address today’s problems in terms of safety.

Companies are seeking to form constructive relationships and collaborations with government and end-use industries such as real estate and construction companies. Market participants are focusing on expanding their product offerings by integrating diverse technologies such as touchless lift buttons, motion call sensors, and mobile touchless elevator control.

Key Companies Profiled :

Bosch

FUJITEC CO., LTD

Hitachi

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hyundai Elevator

Johnson Controls

Kleemann

Kone

Mitsubishi Electric

Otis

Schindler

TK Elevator Corporation

Toshiba

Key Segments in Contactless Elevator Industry Research Report

Contactless Elevator Market by Elevator Type : Hydraulic Elevators Traction Elevators Machine-Room-Less (MRL) Elevators Pneumatic Elevators

Contactless Elevator Market by Capacity : Up to 1500 Lbs 1500-3000 Lbs 3000-4500 Lbs 4500-6000 Lbs Above 6000 Lbs

Contactless Elevator Market by Technology Type : Buttons Hand Buttons (Air Push, Motion Call) Foot Buttons Voice Assistance Mobile Control

Contactless Elevator Market by Application : Residential Contactless Elevators Commercial Contactless Elevators Industrial Contactless Elevators Mix Block Contactless Elevators



Questionnaire answered in the Contactless Elevator Market report include:

How the market for Contactless Elevator has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Contactless Elevator on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Contactless Elevator?

Why the consumption of Contactless Elevator highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

