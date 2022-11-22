Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends 2022 to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 23, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Industry Overview

The global Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery market size is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028. Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) is gaining popularity owing to the reduced risk and trauma associated with these procedures as small incisions decrease post-operative pain that facilitates a speedy recovery.

Increasing research and development in this field is another high-impact rendering driver of the market. The introduction of novel technologies and devices by the market players has been observed in recent years. In the U.S., lung cancer is the second leading cancer form. According to the American Cancer Society, about 235,760 new lung cancer cases are estimated in 2021. A high number of smokers in the U.S. is a leading cause of cancer prevalence in the region.

Smoking is also one of the major risk factors for lung cancer in developing countries. Nearly 80% of smokers live in middle and low-income countries. This makes developing countries a potential market for thoracic surgeries. Reduction in elective surgeries, concerns related to virus proliferation, and reduced hospital staffs are factors triggered by the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. However, the market is said to improve by Q2 of 2022.

Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global minimally invasive thoracic surgery market by type and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Lobectomy, Wedge Resection, Pneumonectomy, and Others

Lobectomy captured the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020 as it is the most commonly used operation for treating lung cancer.

There is a trend of increasing the adoption of minimally invasive techniques in other types of thoracic surgeries, such as sleeve lobectomy, segmentectomy, and thoracic sympathectomy. Technological advancements such as better imaging technology through improved optics for video thoracoscopes are fueling the growth

Around 524 patients opted for lobectomy, about 128 of them opted for pneumonectomy, and 209 patients had opted for wedge resection, segmentectomy, sleeve lobectomy, and laser excision.

Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Continuous R&D activities by the industry players are significantly driving the market. In 2017, Intuitive Surgical announced da Vinci X, which is a new version of the technology that is a median between the da Vinci Si and the da Vinci Xi surgical system. Such initiatives by the company help in improving the penetration of the technology in the surgical market.

Some prominent players in the global Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery market include:

Medtronic plc

Cardio medical GmbH

Intuitive Surgical

Richard Wolf GmbH

Grena Ltd.

Dextera Surgical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Medela Healthcare

LivaNovaplc

Sklar Surgical Instruments

