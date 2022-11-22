Global In Situ Hybridization Market to Grow at 8.9% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 23, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

In Situ Hybridization Industry Overview

The global In Situ Hybridization Market size is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. The growing popularity of in-vitro diagnostics over conventional disease diagnostic methods has majorly driven the ISH market over the past years.

The market is gaining momentum in breast cancer with the FISH test. For instance, Roche offers a comprehensive ISH workflow solution with automated assay and digital pathology for breast cancer. Thus, increasing the scope of application is expected to drive the market to a major extend. In addition, technological advancements in instruments have fueled the market growth.

In Situ Hybridization Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global in situ hybridization market based on technology type, probe, product, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH).

FISH segment dominated the market for in situ hybridization and accounted for the largest revenue share of 53.9% in 2020. This can be attributed to the wide range of applications such as diagnosing congenital diseases including Edward’s Syndrome and Down’s Syndrome.

The CISH segment also captured a significant share of in situ hybridization over time as it is a cost-effective, reliable, and practical alternative for FISH.

Based on the Probe Type Insights, the market is segmented into DNA, and RNA.

The DNA probe segment dominated the market for in situ hybridization and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.1% in 2020.

However, the RNA probe showcased a better growth rate in the forecasted period, owing to the development of new nucleic acid-based diagnostic assays and tools for analyzing DNA and RNA molecules.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Instruments, Kits and Probes, Software and Services.

The instruments segment dominated the market for in situ hybridization and accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.3% in 2020.

On the other hand, the services segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the market for in situ hybridization.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cancer, Cytogenetics, Developmental Biology, Infectious Diseases, and Others

The cancer segment dominated the market for in situ hybridization and accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.4% in 2020.

The increase in the incidence rate of cancer cases is anticipated to drive the growth.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutions, and Others

The hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment dominated the market for in situ hybridization and accounted for the largest revenue share of 48.8% in 2020.

The ongoing pandemic can be the key driver for the laboratories as understanding the pathogen can offer a competitive advantage to the laboratories and assist to lead the industry.

Likewise, the Contract Research Organizations segment is growing at a faster pace, although the absolute value of revenue is less compared to the other segments.

In Situ Hybridization Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The in-situ hybridization market is competitive in nature and some of the key players accounted for the largest market share owing to their extensive product portfolios and geographic presence across the world.

Some prominent players in the global In Situ Hybridization market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

BIO VIEW

Agilent Technologies

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

