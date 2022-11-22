Surgical Retractors Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 23, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Surgical Retractors Industry Overview

The global Surgical Retractors Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 5.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increase in the number of surgical procedures owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and development of minimally invasive surgical retractors by major players are the factors expected to contribute to growth. The presence of a large number of players and their growing number of strategic initiatives to enhance their product portfolios is expected to boost growth.

Growing awareness about organ donation and an increasing number of transplantation procedures have a direct impact on the growth. Along with this, open heart surgeries, Kidney procedures, and trauma cases include heavy usage of surgical retractors. The introduction of advanced surgical retractors which include a minimal effort by surgeons is being preferred to reduce turnaround time. Increasing adoption of robotic surgery is also anticipated to play important role in market growth. The market started to normalize after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing vaccination and resuming elective surgeries under strict guidelines are anticipated to increase the demand in the second semester of 2021.

Surgical Retractors Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical retractors market on the basis of type, product, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Handheld and Self-retaining

The handheld retractors segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 53.9% in 2020.

Self-retaining surgical retractors are expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing primarily to their ease of use.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Abdominal, Finger, Nerve, Orthopedic, Rectal, Thoracic, Ribbon and Others

The orthopedic retractors dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 18.1% in 2020.

The abdominal retractor segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 5.2% over the forecast period.

Thoracic retractors are used in surgeries such as thoracotomy and sternotomy to provide visualization access to the surgical site.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Neurosurgery, Wound closure, Reconstructive surgery, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Obstetrics and Gynecology (Ob/Gyn) and Others

The Obstetrics and Gynecology (Ob/Gyn) segment dominated the surgical retractors market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 24.3% in 2020.

The orthopedic segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. The growing number of orthopedic patients is expected to boost segment growth.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics

The hospitals segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of50.1% in 2020.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to lower out-of-pocket costs, better patient accessibility, and decreased facility costs.

Surgical Retractors Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented with high competition at global as well local level. Availability of raw materials and advanced manufacturing technology are some of the major factors deciding final product prices.

Some prominent players in the global Surgical Retractors market include:

Medtronic

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)A

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Medline Industries, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Thompson Surgical

Innomed, Inc.

LiNA Medical ApS

