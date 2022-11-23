Sales Of Portable Isolation Rooms Are Set To Surpass US$ 66.5 Mn By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market was valued at US$ 5.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to US$ 13.5 billion by 2028.

Over the forecast period, demand for endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs) is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape

Gama Healthcare, Adart Publicity, Blumed Response System, Biobase, ICARELIFE, MRC, Nippon Medical & Chemical Instruments Co., Ltd, Escoaster, Portafab, Mecart, ATA Medical, and ISOVAC are among the leading manufacturers of portable isolation rooms.

The main goal of an isolation room is to keep microorganisms from colonised or infected patients from spreading to other patients, hospital staff, and so on. As a result, the quality of a patient isolation room is critical.

Using ICARELIFE as an example, it ensures that each product is tested at the factory before shipping. A technician can install all components on-site, and the product has a unique serial number that allows for traceability throughout its lifecycle.

Furthermore, collaboration and partnerships for the development of positive and negative pressure isolation rooms, as well as the supply of products, are being pursued.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7253

Key Segments of Portable Isolation Room Industry Survey

By Product:

Portable Isolation Rooms

Portable Isolation Pods

By Occupancy:

Single Occupancy Portable Isolation Rooms

Multiple Occupancy Portable Isolation Rooms

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales of Portable Isolation Rooms

Indirect Sales of Portable Isolation Rooms

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & ASEAN

Oceania

MEA

Ask an Analyst: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7253

Why are the United States and China such large markets for portable isolation units?

The portable isolation room market in the United States has the largest market share, accounting for 17.7% in 2022. Over the forecast years, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The sudden increase in the number of COVID-19-infected patients created a disastrous situation, which portable isolation rooms saved. Furthermore, healthcare spending in the United States is expected to rise 9.7% in 2020, making portable isolation rooms more widely available in the country.

In 2022, China’s portable isolation room market will hold the second-largest share of 11.1%. During the forecast period, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Portable Isolation Room Market Competitive Analysis Market Report:

• Key players’ strategies and products offered

• Potential and niche segments, geographical regions with promising growth

• A neutral perspective on market performance

• Must-have information for market players to sustain and expand their market footprint

Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access to This Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7253

Why Should You Use Fact.MR?

1. A variety of analysis methods to provide precise market information.

2. Use of digital technologies to provide clients with up-to-date market solutions.

3. A multidisciplinary approach to providing accurate insights into various industries.

4. Gathering data from extensive primary and secondary research.

5. Availability around the clock to serve clients all over the world.

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com