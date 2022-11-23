CMMI Appraised & ISO Certified Leading Software Testing Company Providing Professional Software Testing Services

New York, NY, 2022-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — QA Mentor is multi-award winning, CMMI Level 3 SVC + SSD v1.3 appraised ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 20000-1 certified leading software QA company headquartered in New York with eight different offices around the world. Established in 2010 with an aim to help organizations from various sectors improve their QA functions, QA Mentor a software testing company proudly boasts of having a unique combination of 300 offshore and onshore resources that work around the clock supporting all time zones.

The company supports 437 clients from startups to Fortune 500 organizations within nine different industries. QA Mentor has uniquely positioned itself in the market by providing customizable testing processes and software testing services by following a hybrid approach with flexible on-demand testing services and solutions at very economical prices. QA mentor provides high-quality testing solutions