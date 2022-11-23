Reticle Pod Cleaning System Market Is Forecast To Reach US$ 107 Million By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The global reticle pod cleaning system market is currently worth $56.7 million and is expected to reach US$ 107 million by 2032, growing at a 6.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

The global semiconductor industry is worth US$ 550 billion and is expected to grow at a 6% CAGR between 2017 and 2021. Growing demand from various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, and so on will boost semiconductor production. This will almost certainly increase demand for reticle pods that must be cleaned, thereby increasing the demand for reticle pod cleaning systems.

Demand for Reticle Pod Cleaning Systems (2017-2021) in Relation to Market Growth Forecasts (2022-2032)

Historically, the reticle pod cleaning system market revenue increased at a nearly 0.1% CAGR between 2017 and 21. The market has created an absolute dollar opportunity worth approximately US$ 200,000. Increased investment in new semiconductor manufacturing facilities has increased demand for reticle pods and, by extension, reticle pod cleaning systems. Through 2032, the market is expected to generate an absolute $ opportunity of nearly $50 million.

The Americas reticle pod cleaning system market is the largest revenue shareholder, accounting for more than one-tenth of the market by the end of 2021. However, by 2032, it is expected to lose 128 BPS. The American reticle pod cleaning system market is dominated by the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The global reticle pod cleaning system market is highly concentrated, with companies from the Asia Pacific region dominating the market due to higher production efficiency and extensive industry experience.

Players in the industry are focusing on improving their R&D capabilities and expanding their product portfolios.

• Hugle Electronics opened an R&D centre in Itabashi-ku, Tokyo, in February 2019. This will assist the company in developing new products to meet the needs of manufacturers working on new technologies.

• The company was certified with ISO 45001 in March 2020 and awarded the IR52 Jang Young-shil in November 2020, two of the highest awards given to encourage engineers who play a prominent role in research.

In a recently published report, Fact.MR provided detailed information about the price points of top manufacturers of reticle pod cleaning systems positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion.

Key Segments of Reticle Pod Cleaning System Industry Research

• Reticle Pod Cleaning System Market by Type:

o EUV Pod Cleaners

o Non-EUV Pod Cleaners

• Reticle Pod Cleaning System by Function:

o Manual Reticle Pod Cleaning Systems

o Semi-Automatic Reticle Pod Cleaning Systems

o Fully Automatic Reticle Pod Cleaning Systems

• Reticle Pod Cleaning System by Reticle Size:

o Up to 8 Reticles

o 8-10 Inch Reticles

o Above 10 Inch Reticles

• Reticle Pod Cleaning System by Application:

o Foundry

o IDMs (Integrated Device Manufacturers)

• Reticle Pod Cleaning System by Region:

o Americas

o EMEA

o Asia Pacific

Country-wise Analysis

Why is Germany such a significant market for Reticle Pod Cleaning Systems?

Germany is the European semiconductor industry’s leader, with notable electronic devices as well as semiconductor manufacturers and suppliers.

Leading companies like Intel, Bosch, Globalfoundries, Infineon, and others are investing a significant portion of their revenue in Germany to expand their manufacturing capabilities.

For example, Intel has announced the establishment of a new semiconductor facility in Magdeburg, in which it will initially invest US$ 18.2 billion.

Furthermore, Bosch has invested nearly $1 billion in Dresden’s production facility, Europe’s first fully-digitalized semiconductor production facility.

These and other semiconductor facility investments are creating new opportunities for reticle pod cleaning system manufacturers. This is expected to benefit the European industry as a whole.

The German reticle pod cleaning system market accounts for more than two-fifths of the European market share and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.3 million by 2032.

