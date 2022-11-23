The E-Scooter Sharing Market Is Projected To Grow Steadily At A 19% Value CAGR, During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Key Players

  • Neutron Holdings, Inc.;
  • Cityscoot;
  • Cooltra Motosharing, S.L.U;
  • Bird Global Inc.;
  • Vogo Automotive Pvt. Ltd.;
  • GoTo Global Mobility Ltd.;
  • Lyft Inc.;
  • VOI Technology

Key Segments Covered in the E-scooter sharing market Report

  • E-scooter sharing by type :
    • Free-floating E-scooter sharing
    • Station bound E-scooter sharing
  • E-scooter sharing by distribution channel :
    • Online E-scooter sharing
    • Offline E-scooter sharing
  • E-scooter sharing by Region :
    • North American
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa
    • Central and South America

