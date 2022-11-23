TunePat 2022 Black Friday Big Sales is Live – Up to 45% Off!

New York, NY, 2022-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — TunePat Inc. rolls out its celebration of Black Friday Deals, which provides the best prices for its hot-selling products. During the TunePat Black Friday event (Nov. 22, 2022 – Nov.30, 2022), customers can get 30% off on the lifetime plan of TunePat Netflix Video Downloader, TunePat Amazon Video Downloader, and TunePat DisneyPlus Video Downloader. In addition, for the first time, TunePat offers a discount of up to 45% on a brand-new product – TunePat VideoGo All-In-One! It means that customers can purchase a lifetime license of a one-stop video downloader at $220.91, getting access to download movies or shows from more than 10 sites.

https://www.tunepat-video.com/special-offer/2022-black-friday-sale/

45% Off! – Unbeatable All-In-One Video Downloader

TunePat VideoGo All-In-One

–Available for Windows & Mac: $220.90/year (Original price: $399.90/year)

It is a brand-new program released this year, which is a comprehensive video downloading tool that can download HD videos from multiple streaming sites like Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Discovery+, etc. Moreover, it can free download videos from social media such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Vimeo, TikTok, Dailymotion, XboxClips, and CBS, and supports downloading YouTube videos up to 8K. In addition to downloading high-quality videos, TunePat VideoGo All-In-One has the ability to preserve multi-language audio tracks and subtitles for each video, providing three types of subtitles downloads. All downloaded videos will be stored on the computer and playable on any device.

30% Off! – Great Valued Video Downloaders

TunePat Netflix Video Downloader

–Available for Windows & Mac: $90.93/year (Original price: $129.90/year)

It is a full-featured video downloader dedicated to downloading a vast of movies and shows from the Netflix website without ads. TunePat Netflix Video Downloader supports searching for videos by name or keyword and it is able to directly recognizes the URL of the video copied from the Netflix web player and find the wanted video quickly. Besides, it comes with an advanced downloading core that can batch download Netflix movies and shows in MP4 or MKV format with multilingual audio and subtitles kept.

TunePat Amazon Video Downloader

–Available for Windows: $90.93/year (Original price: $129.90/year)

TunePat Amazon Video Downloader is designed for downloading 1080p videos from Amazon Prime Video. This powerful tool can help Amazon Prime members or Prime Video subscribers save their purchased and rental videos forever to watch offline at any time. And, it supports downloading videos from any Amazon Prime Video region, including the US, UK, JP, DE, and others. All videos will be well-downloaded on the computer and can be transferred to other devices for offline playback.

TunePat DisneyPlus Video Downloader

–Available for Windows & Mac: $90.93/year (Original price: $129.90/year)

It is a powerful video downloader for Disney Plus, capable of downloading unlimited movies and shows in MP4 or MKV format so that users can freely watch the downloaded videos without limits. TunePat DisneyPlus Video Downloader adopts a new downloading mode that can download videos at a super fast speed. Also, it can download TV shows in batches and provides multiple video resolutions and output options, enabling users to download videos in different video qualities as well as multilingual audio tracks and subtitles.

35% Off! – Best Music Converters:

In addition to video downloaders, TunePat also offers discounts on its music converters. Customers get chances to order Spotify Converter, Apple Music Converter, Amazon Music Converter, Tidal Music Converter, YouTube Music Converter, Pandora Music Converter, Deezer Music Converter, and bundle products at affordable prices that you cannot get before.

About TunePat Inc.

TunePat Inc. is a leading multimedia converter provider that is dedicated to offering the best music converters and video downloaders to customers around the world. Now TunePat has successfully released many products, help users convert songs, playlists, and podcasts from Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, YouTube, Tidal, Pandora, and download movies and series from Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Discovery, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and more. In addition, TunePat Inc. is making efforts to offer the best after-sale service to ensure all users get the best user experience.