Vials And Ampoules Market Future Trends

Vials And Ampoules Industry Overview

The global vials and ampoules market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028. The market is predominantly driven by the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry mainly in emerging markets such as India and China. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a huge demand for vials and ampoules globally. The production of the COVID-19-vaccine at a large scale in various nations across the globe has significantly impacted the market scenario.



Vials And Ampoules Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global vials and ampoules market on the basis of material, end-use industry, product, size, and region

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Glass and Plastic

The glass segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 77.5% in 2020. Glass is the most extensively used material for the manufacturing of vials and ampoules. Glass is extensively used for parenteral packaging owing to its properties such as being inert and reusable.

The plastic segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period. The plastic segment is expected to gain high momentum during the upcoming years owing to its durability, lightweight, and low cost compared to glass.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Vials and Ampoules

The ampoules segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 76.1% in 2020. The ampoule is used to contain various types of injectable medicines or vaccines in the pharmaceutical industry. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the demand for ampoules.

The vials segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period. The outbreak of coronavirus has increased the demand for vials in the pharmaceutical sector. A large population has been infected with the coronavirus globally.

Based on the Size Insights, the market is segmented into Small and Large

The small size segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 69.2% in 2020. Small size includes vials and ampoules range between 0.5 ml to 10 ml. Small size vials and ampoules are majorly used in the pharmaceutical sector for manufacturing vaccines.

The large-sized product segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. The large segment includes vials and ampoules whose size is above 10 ml. Large vials and ampoules are used in cosmetics, personal care, and the food industry.

Based on the End-use Industry Insights, the market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Personal Care & Cosmetics

The pharmaceutical segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 81.9% in 2020. Pharmaceutical is the major end-use industry for vials and ampoules. Also, vials and ampoules are the largest categories of pharmaceutical and parenteral packaging in the world. Glass, as well as plastic vials and ampoules, are used in the pharmaceutical industry.

Personal care and cosmetics is the second major end-use industry for vials and ampoules. Vials and ampoules are used to store various types of chemicals used in the cosmetics and personal care industry.

The food and beverage segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period. The growing demand for catalysts, enzymes , and food essence in the bakeries and confectionaries is expected to drive the vials and ampoules demand in the food and beverage industry.

The chemical segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Vials and ampoules are used to store various types of chemicals in the chemical industries. They are also used to collect and store samples in chemical laboratories.

Vials And Ampoules Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of global, regional, and local manufacturers. Manufacturers in the market offer a wide range of vials and ampoules made of different materials such as glass, COP, and COC. Manufacturers are offering these products in various sizes ranges between 0.5 ml to 100 ml.

Some of the prominent players in the vials and ampoules market include:

Schott AG

Gerresheimer AG

SGD SA

Nuova Ompi SRL (Stevanato Group)

NIPRO Corporation

Piramida d.o.o.

APL Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Crestani srl

Pacific Vials Manufacturing Inc.

Borosil

