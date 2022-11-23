In-vitro Toxicology Assays Market For Cannabis And Nicotine Testing Outlook

In-vitro Toxicology Assays Industry For Cannabis And Nicotine Testing Overview

The global in-vitro toxicology assays market size for cannabis and nicotine testing is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028. Growing adoption of high throughput techniques in cannabis testing, legalization of medical cannabis, and growing awareness regarding the potential hazards of nicotine consumption have majorly driven the market throughout the forecast period.



In-vitro Toxicology Assays Market For Cannabis And Nicotine Testing Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global in-vitro toxicology assays market for cannabis and nicotine testing on the basis of test type, technology, application, method, and region:

Based on the Test Type Insights, the market is segmented into Cannabis Testing and Nicotine Testing

The nicotine testing segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.0% in 2020. This can be attributed to the presence of an effective regulatory structure for the safe consumption of nicotine-containing products.

The cannabis testingsegment also captured a significant market share as it is used for detecting the quantity of cannabis substances in samples. This testing aids in monitoring regulated cannabis products in the market. Rising acceptance of cannabis for medical use is further anticipated to boost the market growth throughout the forecast period.



Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into 3D Cell Culture Technology, Mass Spectrometry, Flow Cytometry, and Others

The mass spectrometry segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 25.9% in 2020. Increasing inspection by regulatory bodies will boost segment growth, as it assists in identifying unknown substances and quantify known substances.

segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 25.9% in 2020. Increasing inspection by regulatory bodies will boost segment growth, as it assists in identifying unknown substances and quantify known substances. The 3D cell culture technology segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the growing number of in-vitro toxicology laboratories in key regions and the increasing number of tests being conducted by them.



Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Genetic Toxicity Testing, Carcinogenicity Testing, Cytotoxicity Testing, Mutagenicity Testing and Others

The cytotoxicity testing segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 27.2% in 2020. The segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The rising significance of these testing methods in various technologies is considered to be a driving factor for market growth.

The application of carcinogenicity testing for tobacco products has increased owing to the detection of chemicals containing carcinogenic properties. Thus, the evaluation of carcinogenic potential in these products is likely to enhance the adoption of such testing methods. The in-vitro Cell Transformation Assays (CTA) is generally used to test chemicals and complex mixtures for their carcinogenic potential. This assay is responsible for detecting both genotoxic and non-genotoxic carcinogens.



Based on the Method Insights, the market is segmented into Cellular Assay and Others

The cellular assay testing method segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 58.8% in 2020 due to the rise in drug discovery screening to quantify cytotoxicity and other bio-chemicals. The launch of new products for cannabis-based medicine testing is further driving the market.

Advancements in cell-based assays are anticipated to positively impact revenue generation of the segment, owing to delivery of rapid and accurate results without any intervention of skill-force. For instance, Real-time Cell Analysis (RTCA) is a tool that enables rapid and relatively labor-free cytotoxic assessment of test substances.

Other testing methods such as microbiological testing, including biochemical-based tests and molecular tests, for cannabis are performed in various laboratories. Considering the rising number of cannabis or nicotine-based products and the utilization of these products, the need for microbial detection has increased.



In-vitro Toxicology Assays Market For Cannabis And Nicotine Testing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Advancements in products, regional expansions, and strategic initiatives are key strategies that can aid in market development. The operating companies are undertaking extensive strategic initiatives in the field of in-vitro toxicology assay in cannabis and nicotine testing, including mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and regional expansion, to address the unmet needs of consumers.

Some of the prominent players in the in-vitro toxicology assays market for cannabis and nicotine testing include:

Stemina Biomarker Discovery, Inc.

Broughton Nicotine Services

Labstat International, Inc.

IONTOX

TOXIKON

Integrated Laboratory Systems

Enthalpy Analytical

PBR Laboratories, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the In-vitro Toxicology Assays Market For Cannabis And Nicotine Testing Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.