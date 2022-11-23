Canada Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Distribution Market Strategies With Forecasts 2028

Canada Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Distribution Industry Overview

The Canada maintenance, repair & overhaul distribution market size is expected to reach USD 19.10 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The expanding manufacturing sector in Canada is expected to fuel the growth of the market for maintenance, repair, and overhaul distribution (MRO) over the forecast period.

Canada Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Distribution Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Canada maintenance, repair & overhaul distribution market based on product and end use:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Tools, Maintenance & Safety Products, Conveying Systems, Industrial & Hydraulic Hoses, Gasket, Seal and Polymer Products, Flow Control Solutions, Engineered Plastics, Power Transmission, Others.

The tools, maintenance, and safety products segment led the Canada MRO distribution market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 22% in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the projected period. Stringent regulations by several governing agencies towards the application of MRO services in different industries are expected to propel market growth.

Industrial and hydraulic hoses are utilized in several industries including mining, agriculture, oilfield, petrochemical service, and food and beverage industries. The MRO of hoses includes steps such as visual inspection, fittings, repair and replacement, and test run for proper installation. The different hoses utilized in industries include steam hoses, pressure water hoses, air & water hoses, spiral hoses, and others.

Flow control solutions comprise valves, locks, plugs, sensors, gauges, compressors, meters, and filtration products that are used to monitor the flow of liquids and gases in machinery and pipes in power generation, air conditioning plants, oil and gas, and construction, food, beverage, dairy, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical process industries.

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Food, Beverage & Tobacco, Textile, Wood & Paper, Mining, Oil & Gas, Metal Processing & Foundry, Rubber, Plastic & Non-Metallic, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Aircraft, Machinery, Construction, Agriculture, Energy & Power, Others.

MRO distribution for aircraft led the market and accounted for about 15.5% share of the revenue in 2020. The growing aircraft consumer traffic in the country for both domestic and international lines has led several foreign companies to invest in the Canadian airline industry, thus creating new growth avenues in the MRO distribution market.

The demand for MRO services is expected to rise with the increase in the setup of several large-scale textile manufacturing factories in recent years. The large machinery used for weaving, spinning, and printing require timely maintenance and repairs for their smooth functioning and accuracy in maintaining uniformity in threads, clothes, fittings, and prints.

Rising usage of wood, pulp, and paper-based products in several residential, commercial, and industrial applications is expected to lead to the setup of large-scale manufacturing facilities for these products. The growth in such industries is expected to increase the demand for MRO services for the accurate and smooth functioning of large-scale machines.

Growth in domestic oil production and exploration activities and shale gas transportation in the country has led to an increase in requirements for large-scale machinery. Operations of these machineries in a harsh environment require MRO services from time to time. Thus, the rise of the mining and oil & gas industry in the country is expected to drive the growth of the MRO distribution market.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The major players involved in the MRO products and services distribution in Canada cater to several end-use industries via third-party distributors, annual maintenance contracts, direct sales channels, and e-commerce. In addition, companies tend to collaborate with distributors and retailers companies in different regions for offering their services.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Canada maintenance, repair & overhaul distribution market includes,

The Hillman Group, Inc

Eriks North America

Grainger Canada

Wajax Limited

Applied Industrial Technologies

SBP Holdings

DGI Supply

Lawson Products, Inc.

AWC

Hisco, Inc.

EACO Corporation

BDI Canada

Wurth Canada

MRC Global, Inc.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.

Motion Industries, Inc.

Sun-Source

Gregg Distributors LP

GreenLine Hose &Fittings, Ltd.

R. Thomson Group

Flex-Pression

Quest Gasket

Norwesco Industries Ltd.

Belterra Corporation

Midland Industries

