Middle East & Africa Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Trends, and Cost Structure Analysis 2028

Middle East & Africa Aluminum Foil Packaging Industry Overview

The Middle East & Africa aluminum foil packaging market size is expected to reach USD 2.85 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. The growth is driven by the shift of oil economies in the Middle East toward non-oil industries, including food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics.

Middle East & Africa Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Middle East & Africa aluminum foil packaging market on the basis of product, end use, and countries:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Foil Wraps, Pouches, Blisters, Containers, Others.

The container segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 52.45% in 2020 and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast years. Aluminum foil containers are ideal for automated packaging lines as they can be used for packing hot and cold food products as well as can be easily used for freezing or reheating purposes. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Aluminum foil wraps emerged as the second-largest product segment, in terms of revenue share, in 2020. The flexible and malleable nature of aluminum foil wraps enables household and food service end-users to easily wrap the food products and preserve them for later use. Aluminum foil laminates are used as one of the layers in liquid cartons, snack pouches, confectionery wraps, candy wraps, and pharmaceutical pouches or bags.

Pouches are a form of flexible packaging solution used for various products across the food & beverage, animal feed, personal care & cosmetics, and home care industries. Cost-effectiveness and convenience offered by pouches as compared to other rigid packaging solutions along with the growing demand for packaged foods & beverages are the key factors driving the segment.

Blister packs are majorly used in the pharmaceutical industry for packaging drug tablets and capsules. Completely aluminum-based blister packs, commonly known as Alu-Alu-based blisters, are also used to pack a range of pharmaceutical drugs. The blister packaging allows the packing of drugs that are highly hygroscopic or light sensitive and cannot be suitably packed with barrier plastic films, which supports the segment growth.

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Tobacco, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others.

Food & beverage is the key end-use segment that accounted for the highest revenue share of 50.81% in 2020 and is expected to witness strong growth from 2020 to 2028. Aluminum foil packaging can bear extreme temperatures and thus it can be used to reheat food products as well as to preserve them in deep freezers. Environmentally friendly nature and beneficial properties for food storage are impelling food & beverage companies to opt for aluminum foil-based packaging.

Pharmaceutical formulations, such as tablets, capsules, and lozenges, are extremely sensitive to contamination. Aluminum foil is a robust barrier to gases and light, thus, finds significant applications in the pharmaceutical industry. Cosmetic formulations commonly contain several active ingredients that are prone to contamination leading to loss of product functionality, thereby require an efficient packaging solution. Single-dose sachets of shampoos, after-shave, skin lotions, and liquid soaps are popular in regions with low-income populations as they are considered cost-effective. Therefore, African countries are likely to be significant markets for aluminum foil packaging for the cosmetics segment.

In the tobacco industry, aluminum foils are primarily used as an inner lining of cigarette packets. It protects aroma and improves the aesthetics of the overall packaging and thereby gaining traction in the tobacco market. Other end-use segments include pet food, electronics, military equipment packaging, and medical device packaging.

Middle East & Africa Aluminum Foil Packaging Country Outlook

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Morocco

Iran

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is moderately fragmented with the presence of a large number of small- and medium-sized domestic players. Several manufacturing companies, such as Novelis Aluminum and Constantia, have integrated backward in the value chain. Such companies are engaged in the production of aluminum foil, which is a raw material for the packaging and production of containers and pouches. The backward integration within the value chain has led to improved profits for such companies due to their ability to use high-quality supplies along with reduced distribution costs and better control over final product prices.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Middle East & Africa aluminum foil packaging market include,

Amcor plc

Constantia Flexibles

Novelis Aluminum

Raviraj Foils Ltd.

Ampco,

Saudi Factory for Aluminum Foils and Containers

Caterpack

Alcon

Technical Aluminium Foil Co. LLC

Cosmoplast

Symetal

Aluminium Foil Converters

UNIPACK

Express Flexi Pack

ERAMCO

