Pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices are a fairly new long-term therapeutic solution for the strengthening of weakened pelvic floor muscles, which could potentially be used to minimize the effects of neurodegenerative disease, sexual dysfunction, and urinary incontinence among women and geriatrics. Rising investments in the healthcare sector towards research & development on intra-anal or intra-vaginal pelvic electric-powered stimulators are likely to boost demand for these devices in the long term, driven by key players such as Atlantic Therapeutics, TensCare Ltd., and Verity Medical Ltd.

The global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market is expected rise strongly and hit a US$ 800 million valuation by the end of the forecast period (2020 to 2030). On the other hand, the industry is likely to be moderately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to temporary restrictions imposed on elective healthcare.

Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market size is done based on a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on experimental modelling approaches such as patient-level data or disease epidemiology for any key indications , number of procedures and install base analysis for any equipment to obtain precise market estimations for the base year as well as in historic data analysis. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country specific data is again analyzed to derive data at a global level. Specific factors/parameters are considered related to the individual Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market and quantified with insightful rationale.

Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market with in-depth segmentation on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region.

Product Type

Mobile

Fixed

Application

Urinary Incontinence Treatment

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Sexual Dysfunction

Others

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market: Key Players

Major companies in the pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market are expected to hold on to substantial market share on the back of capital and investments into potential new technology. On the whole, market players are likely to focus efforts and resources towards research & development to keep up with patient needs, and applications in more severe cases, in compliance with the standards of regulatory bodies.

For instance, Pelvital introduced its new Flyte pelvic floor electrical stimulation device, which has received approval from the FDA for treating conditions of stress urinary incontinence. It is a non-invasive, intravaginal device aimed for home care applications.

Similarly, InControl Medical announced FDA approval for its new pelvic floor electrical stimulation device – Attain, which is to be distributed as a non-implantable OTC offering for use in home care settings.

Fact.MR has analyzed prominent companies in the pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market, to study the competitive scenario of the sector, including Utah Medical Products Inc., Atlantic Therapeutics, Shenzhen XFT Medical Ltd., The Prometheus Group, Zynex Medical, KayCo2 Ltd., Laborie Inc., TensCare Ltd., and Verity Medical Ltd., among others.

Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Insights by End User

Key end users in the pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market are hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. Hospitals are projected to account for a major market share and revenue generation, owing to the large number of patients being catered to at these facilities. Also, hospitals can leverage higher investment capabilities and capital, with better access to cutting-edge technologies and patient care, which will drive market growth in the long term.

Besides, increasing efforts by governments and insurance businesses to improve reimbursement policies will support the adoption of pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices across hospitals.

