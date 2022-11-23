Water Electrolysis Machine Market Is Expected To Reflect A Strong Rise On The Basis Of Value At A Very Healthy 7% CAGR By 2030

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The water electrolysis machine market is expected to reflect a strong rise on the basis of value at a very healthy 7% CAGR for the period of 2020 to 2030. Water electrolysis machines are devices that are primarily used for clean generation of hydrogen, for applications in a wide range of commercial and research sectors.

Increased private investments and favorable government policies towards sustainable and renewable energy sources, and the application of hydrogen in chemicals, steel, petroleum, electronics & semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and power generation, are key factors aiding the expansion of the global water electrolysis machine market size.

Water Electrolysis Machine Market Insights by Type

Water electrolysis machines are available in 2 key types – proton exchange membranes and alkaline water electrolysis, among others. Proton exchange membranes for water electrolysis are expected to remain dominant in terms of adoption throughout the assessment period. This process is highly sought-after as a source for high purity hydrogen used in energy storage and chemical sector applications.

Proton exchange membranes are projected to hold a relatively larger market share in comparison to that of alkaline water electrolysis processes in the water electrolysis machine market, on the back of benefits from differential pressure operations and the use of deionized water, which minimizes the crossover of hydrogen even in high pressure settings and in variable temperatures. This technology is gaining attention, especially for on-site hydrogen generation applications, which bodes well for the segment in the water electrolysis machine market space for the foreseeable future.

Water Electrolysis Machine Market: Competitive Landscape

The global water electrolysis machine market is moderately consolidated in nature, owing to the presence of a number of large- and medium-scale manufacturers. Some of the more prominent participants in the water electrolysis machine market are Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Kobel Co Eco-Solutions, AREVA H2Gen, Toshiba Lifestyle Products & Services Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, C&E Environmental Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Enagic, among others.

Leading market players in the industry are largely channelizing their resources towards the development of new water electrolysis technology offerings, in addition to strategic collaborations and acquisitions to consolidate their market share.

For instance Tyssenkrupp has unveiled its proprietary water electrolysis technology, aimed at power plant operations in collaboration with E.ON for virtual power plants for operators to link to the German electricity industry. The company has also entered a strategic cooperation agreement with Air Products and Chemicals Inc. for the development of world-scale green hydrogen generation projects.

In April 2020, Asahi Kasei Corporation initiated a project for hydrogen supply in Namie Futuba, Fukushima, with a massive energy scale of 10 MW, in collaboration with Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. The company has also collaborated with Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc. and Iwatani Corp for hydrogen technology development projects.

Key Segments of Water Electrolysis Machine Market

Fact.MR’s report on the water electrolysis machine market offers information classified into five major segments – type, input power, hydrogen production, application, and region. This report offers detailed data about essential market dynamics and growth parameters that are relevant to these categories.

Type

Proton Exchange Membrane

Alkaline Water Electrolysis

Others

Input Power

Below 5 kW

2 kW – 5 kW

Above 5 kW

Hydrogen Production

Below 500

500 – 2000

Above 2000

Application

Chemicals

Petroleum

Pharmaceuticals

Power Plants

Electronics & Semiconductors

Steel Plants

Others

Key Country-wise Inclusions

• US Water Electrolysis Machine Market

• Canada Water Electrolysis Machine Market Sale

• Germany Water Electrolysis Machine Market Production

• UK Water Electrolysis Machine Market Industry

• France Water Electrolysis Machine Market

• Spain Water Electrolysis Machine Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Water Electrolysis Machine Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Water Electrolysis Machine Market Intelligence

• India Water Electrolysis Machine Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Water Electrolysis Machine Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Water Electrolysis Machine Market Scenario

• Brazil Water Electrolysis Machine Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Water Electrolysis Machine Market Sales Intelligence

