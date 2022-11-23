CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

With individuals and industries alike are looking for easy-to-install and less intrusive termite bait systems, manufacturers are spending more on R&D to make better products and improve overall efficacy. Manufacturers of termite bait products are improving their service portfolios by assuring regular checkups and appointing skilled professionals for maintenance purposes. Market players are also making eco-friendly products that are also durable at the same time, besides investing in new techniques such as three bait toxicants especially meant for subterranean termites.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global termite bait products market is projected to reach a revenue US$ 2.8 million by the end of 2031. In terms of revenue, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The termite bait system products market is anticipated to see growth of 1.5X by 2031.

North America is the biggest market for termite bait products in the world, and demand here will rise further over the coming years.

Asia is the fastest-growing market for termite bait products.

Launch of new eco-friendly termite bait products is lending added impetus to market growth.

Subterranean termites are the most common types of termites, and they are accountable for 85% of total damage.

Key Market Segments Covered

Termite Subterranean Termite Bait Products Dampwood Termite Bait Products Drywood Termite Bait Products

Bait Type Termite Bait Devices Liquid Eradication Method for Termites

Station Type In-ground Termite Bait Products Above-ground Termite Bait Products

By Application Commercial & Industrial Termite Bait Products & Systems Residential Termite Bait Products & Systems Termite Bait Products & Systems for Agricultural & Livestock Fields

Distribution Channel Termite Bait Products through Online Channels Termite Bait Products through Offline Channels



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

