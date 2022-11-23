Global High Performance Polymers Market Is Projected To Expand At An Impressive CAGR Of Close To 8% From 2022 To 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The global high performance polymers market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of close to 8% from 2021 to 2031, with polyphthalamide (PPA) enjoy a major chunk of the market share.

High performance polymers are widely known polymer materials for their desirable characteristics such as enhanced chemical stability, mechanical stability, temperature stability when exposed to harsh environments. High performance polymers are being used in place for traditional materials such as polymers and metal & alloys especially in the automotive industry attributed to their lightweight characteristics.

Moreover, an increase in demand for lightweight automotive parts coupled with government-mandated policies to reduce carbon footprint is projected to drive the market growth for high performance polymers in future.

Owing to these factors, demand over the long-term forecast period can be estimated by breaking the forecast timeline into three parts.

Short-run: Automotive industries were hit badly due to the COVID-19 pandemic owning to the shutdowns and homestay orders which is anticipated to shrink the overall demand for high performance polymers.

Medium run: With relaxations in COVID-19 norms auto plants will be back on track and orders for engineering polymers would be received. Additionally, demand for high performance polymers is set to be observed with price normalization.

Long run: High performance polymers market is set to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

