Stand Up Paddle Board Market to Record a Notable 11.9% Value CAGR by 2032 End

The global stand up paddle board market is estimated at USD 1.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 3.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022-2032.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 1.4 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 1.5 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 3.8 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 9.7%

Global Stand Up Paddle Board Market by Category

By Product Type : All-round SUP Board Flatwater SUP Board Race SUP Board Surf SUP Board

By Length : <9 Feet’s 9 to 12 Feet’s >12 Feet’s

By Material Type : PVC Epoxy Fibre Glass Plastics

By Board Type : Surf SUP Board Inflatable SUP Board

By Application : Surfing Touring/ Cruising Racing Fitness

By Consumer Orientation : Adults Kids

By Sales Channel : Online Sales Channel Direct to Customer Third Party Online Franchised Sport Outlet Retail Sports Outlet Modern Trade Channel Specialty Stores



Competitive Landscape

According to the market analysis, the top manufacturers of stand up paddle board are Anhui Light Industries International Co. Ltd, SURFTECH, LLC., Tahoe SUP, Tahe Outdoors, Starboard and Hobie Cat Company.

To increase the global penetration in the profitable areas, the above mentioned players are opting for combination of inorganic and organic growth strategies which include launching of new products, product modification and constructive collaboration and partnership with small manufacturer or startup to boost their sales and increase Company’s profitability and match the latest trends in the standup paddle board industry.

In 2021 , Blue Planet Surf announced the takeover of the management of Tropical Rush Store . This development is expected to increase the sales of its standup paddle board and the demand for the company’s standup paddle board rental services.

, announced the takeover of the management of . This development is expected to increase the sales of its standup paddle board and the demand for the company’s standup paddle board rental services. In 2019 , Funky Sup launched a new standup paddle board with 2D & 3D photos of sea animals for kids.

, launched a new standup paddle board with 2D & 3D photos of sea animals for kids. In 2021, Dunn-rite Products launched new floral inflatable stand up paddle board with a maximum weight capacity of 435lbs and a width of 32 inches.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering stand up paddle board have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report

