Resilient Flooring Market Outsourcing and Contract Manufacturing Trends

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 23, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Resilient Flooring Industry Overview

The global resilient flooring market size is expected to reach USD 67.7 billion by 2028, as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028. Product benefits including cost efficiency, lower maintenance, and improved aesthetics are anticipated to drive the demand for resilient floorings over the forecast period.

Factors such as rapid urbanization, changing consumer lifestyle along rising disposable income in the emerging economies of India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and others have spurred market growth. The increasing real estate sector in these economies has substantially driven the market demand for resilient flooring solutions.

Resilient Flooring Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global resilient flooring market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Luxury Vinyl Tiles, Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile, Linoleum, Cork, and Rubber.

The luxury vinyl tile product segment led the market and accounted for more than 38% share of the global revenue in 2020.

Commercial availability of the products coupled with benefits like improved aesthetics, less maintenance, and easy installation are the factors for its growing popularity in residential and commercial flooring applications

applications The vinyl sheet and floor tile segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of their water-resistant property.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Residential and Non-residential.

The non-residential segment led the market and accounted for more than 64.2% of the global revenue share in 2020.

Ease of maintenance, sterilization, slip, and water resistance associated with resilient flooring are factors expected to promote the applications in hospital wardrooms and clinics for maintaining maximum hygiene levels.

The residential application segment for resilient flooring is inclusive of residential buildings, apartments, complexes, and small and single-family houses.

Resilient Flooring Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies & Market Share Insights



Key industry players are focusing on the development of new products having high aesthetic properties and additional characteristics such as waterproof, indentation resistance, and other improved performance values. These players also focus on integrations with emerging players to develop low-cost products and gain a competitive advantage.

Some of the prominent players in the resilient flooring market include:

Beaulieu International Group

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Gerflor

Forbo Flooring Systems

Fatra a.s.

Interface, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

IVC Group

Mondo S.p.A

