The Demand For Electric Die-Cutting Machines Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of 5% By The Next Decade

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Die-Cutter market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

According to the latest report on die-cutting machine market, the demand for die-cutting machines is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% by the next decade, globally. Moreover, the sales of die-cutter is expected to increase exponentially over the forecasted period, due to high prevalence of sustainable packaging market. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Die-Cutter market.

Key findings of the Die-Cutter market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Die-Cutter. Additionally, the Die-Cutter market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Die-Cutter market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Die-Cutter vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Die-Cutter market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Die-Cutter market.

Die-Cutter price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2021-2031

Key Segments of Die-Cutter Market Covered in the Report

Based on machine type, the die-cutter market has been segmented as Manual Semi-automatic Automatic

Based on the application, the die-cutter market has been segmented as Die-cutting/Through cutting Perforating Scoring Creasing Slitting

Based on the end use, the die-cutter market has been segmented as Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Textiles Automobile Industrial & Manufacturing Others (Construction, etc.)

Based on the region, the die-cutter market has been segmented as North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Die-Cutter market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Die-Cutter companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Die-Cutter which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Die-Cutter Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers involved in the production of the die-cutter are involved in the launching of the new products or machinery while making an addition to their product portfolio and key die-cutter manufacturers are investing in the innovative die-cutters to capture the market.

In April 2021, GWP Packaging has announced their investment in a new one million euros investment in new die-cutter and pallet strapping equipment at their Wiltshire Packaging Facility.

In October 2020, Heidelberg Innovation GmbH launched its innovative automated die-cutter, “Mastermatrix 106 CSB” with its innovative die-cutting kit integrated into the digital Prinect Production Workflow. The stand-out point for the new die-cutter is that the data for a job is readily available at the die-cutter machine along the adjustments for the sheet formats are fully automatic, which helps in avoiding manual or human errors.

In October 2020, Rusken Packaging announced their most recent expansion at the Cullman, AL headquarters which includes the addition of two new die-cutter K&L Machines. The first one is a Jumbo Machine, which will enhance their large item capabilities. The second is a K&L die-cutter which has customization in printing & design along with detailed printing and the ability to run at optimal speeds.

Key Market Players Listed:

The following are the global key players such as

BOBST

Converting Equipment International (CEI)

KOMORI Corporation

Associated Pacific Machinery Corp.

SOMA

SUN Automation Group

Spartanics

Gyromag

KAMA GmbH

DeltaModTech

Duplo Corporation

Preco Inc.

Rollem International

and Kempsmith Machine Company Inc.

Key Asian players manufacturing die-cutter are

SBL MACHINERY CO.

LTD.

Hi-Tech Systems PFE Private Limited

K.M. Machines

PGI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Nippon Tungsten Co.Ltd.

Natraj Corrugating Machinery Co.

Shanghai Yawa Printing Machinery Co.Ltd.

Shandong Century Machinery Co.Ltd.

Wenxhou Guangya Machinery Co.Ltd.

and HOACO Group.

