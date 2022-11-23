Manufacturers of Plant Based Packaging Market To Benefit From Lucrative Growth Opportunities On Account Of Increasing Adoption : Fact.MR

The global sales of plant-based packaging are expected to grow at 6.7% in 2021. However, the overall ten-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) remains positive during 2021-2031. Along with their low environmental effect, increased attention on sustainability, government emphasis on efficient package management, and rising consumer awareness combined with an expanding ban on plastic, plant-based packaging is finding increasing use in various applications.

Plant Based Packaging: Market Segmentation

  • Based on type, the plant based packaging market can be segmented as:
    • Flexible Packaging
    • Rigid Packaging
  • Based on Application, the plant based packaging market can be segmented as:
    • Food
      • Bakery & confectionery
      • Meat, fish, and poultry
      • Fruits & vegetables
      • Dairy products
      • Other food products
    • Industrial Supplies
    • Healthcare
    • Personal Care
    • Other
  • Based on end-use, the plant based packaging market can be segmented as:
    • Commercial
    • Industrial
  • Based on the Region, the plant based packaging market can be segmented as:
    • North America
      •  U.S. and Canada
    • Latin America
      • Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others
    • Western Europe
      • Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg
    • Eastern Europe
      • Poland and Russia
    • Asia Pacific
      • China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand
    • The Middle East and Africa
      • GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa

Plant Based Packaging Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of the parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Plant Based Packaging Market: Key Players

Some key manufacturers operating the business in the plant based packaging market globally include

  • Evergreen Packaging
  • Sealed Air
  • Berry Global
  • The Coca-Cola Company
  • Amcor
  • Vegware
  • Tetra Pak International SA
  • Mondi Group PLC
  • BASF

