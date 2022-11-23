Manufacturers of Plant Based Packaging Market To Benefit From Lucrative Growth Opportunities On Account Of Increasing Adoption : Fact.MR

The global sales of plant-based packaging are expected to grow at 6.7% in 2021. However, the overall ten-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) remains positive during 2021-2031. Along with their low environmental effect, increased attention on sustainability, government emphasis on efficient package management, and rising consumer awareness combined with an expanding ban on plastic, plant-based packaging is finding increasing use in various applications.

Plant Based Packaging: Market Segmentation

Based on type, the plant based packaging market can be segmented as: Flexible Packaging Rigid Packaging

Based on Application, the plant based packaging market can be segmented as: Food Bakery & confectionery Meat, fish, and poultry Fruits & vegetables Dairy products Other food products Industrial Supplies Healthcare Personal Care Other

Based on end-use, the plant based packaging market can be segmented as: Commercial Industrial

Based on the Region, the plant based packaging market can be segmented as: North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



Plant Based Packaging Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Plant Based Packaging Market: Key Players

Some key manufacturers operating the business in the plant based packaging market globally include

Evergreen Packaging

Sealed Air

Berry Global

The Coca-Cola Company

Amcor

Vegware

Tetra Pak International SA

Mondi Group PLC

BASF

