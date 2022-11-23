That Global Demand For Thermal Labels Market Is Forecasted To Expand At A Value Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 5% From 2021-2031

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Direct Thermal Linerless Labels market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The world is switching over towards environment-friendly and biodegradable packaging solutions, and the trend towards flexible packaging and labelling is proliferating. Direct thermal linerless labels are considered the most economical and sustainable packaging solution. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Direct Thermal Linerless Labels market.

Key findings of the Direct Thermal Linerless Labels market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Direct Thermal Linerless Labels. Additionally, the Direct Thermal Linerless Labels market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Direct Thermal Linerless Labels market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Direct Thermal Linerless Labels vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Direct Thermal Linerless Labels market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Direct Thermal Linerless Labels market.

Direct Thermal Linerless Labels price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2021-2031

Key Segments of Direct Thermal Linerless Labels Market Covered in the Report

· Based on printing technology, the direct thermal linerless labels market has been segmented as

Flexo Printing Digital Printing Offset Printing



· Based on end use, the direct thermal linerless labels market has been segmented as

Retail Food and Beverage Industry Industrial Manufacturing Healthcare Industry Warehouse and Distribution Transport and Logistics Electronic Industry



· Based on the region, the direct thermal linerless labels market has been segmented as

North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Direct Thermal Linerless Labels market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Direct Thermal Linerless Labels companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Direct Thermal Linerless Labels which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Direct Thermal Linerless Labels Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

UPM Raflatac Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

SATO Holdings Corporation

Reflex Labels Ltd.

DYKAM A.C.A. LTD

HERMA GmbH and others

are actively involved in direct thermal linerless labels market for different applications.

Key Asian players such as

Yupo Corporation

Bostik (Shanghai) Management Co.Ltd.

Skanem Bangkok Co. Ltd.

Teraoka Seiko Co.Ltd.

Shenzhen Likexin Industrial Co.Ltd. and others

are actively involved in direct thermal linerless labels market for different applications.

What strategies are the Key Players adopting for Increasing their Market Share in Direct Thermal Linerless Labels Market?

The manufacturers involved in manufacturing direct thermal linerless labels adopt various strategies such as innovation and product launch to serve the increasing demand for the direct thermal linerless labels market.

In January 2021, UPM Raflatac Inc. developed Linerless Opticut technology for each direct thermal linerless labels end use such as logistics, retailing, takeaway restaurants, etc. It provides excellent adhesives on the package and minimizes service time.

