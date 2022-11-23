Worldwide Demand For Real-Time Payments Is Likely To Register A Positive CAGR Of 33% By 2032

The real-time payments market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 16 Bn in 2022, and is likely to register a positive CAGR of 33% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 277.09 Bn.

Prominent Key players of the Real-Time Payments market survey report:

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Mastercard Inc.

Finastra; Visa Inc.

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS Inc.)

Wirecard AG

Worldpay, Inc.

Temenos AG

Montran Corporation

Volante Technologies Inc.

Key Market Segments in Real-Time Payments Industry Research

By Payment Type P2B Real-Time Payments B2B Real-Time Payments P2P Real-Time Payments Other Real-Time Payment Types

By Component Outlook Real-Time Payment Solutions Payment Gateway Payment Processing Security & Fraud Management Advisory Services Integration & Implementation Services Managed Services Real-Time Payment Services

By Deployment Cloud-based Real-Time Payments On-premise Real-Time Payments

Enterprise Size Real-Time Payments for Large Enterprises Real-Time Payments for Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

End Use Industry Real-Time Payments for Retail & E-commerce Real-Time Payments for BFSI Real-Time Payments for IT & Telecom Real-Time Payments for Travel & Tourism Real-Time Payments for Government Real-Time Payments for Healthcare Real-Time Payments for Energy & Utilities Real-Time Payments for Other End Use Industries



What insights does the Real-Time Payments Market report provide to the readers?

Real-Time Payments fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Real-Time Payments player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Real-Time Payments in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Real-Time Payments.

The report covers following Real-Time Payments Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Real-Time Payments market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Real-Time Payments

Latest industry Analysis on Real-Time Payments Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Real-Time Payments Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Real-Time Payments demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Real-Time Payments major players

Real-Time Payments Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Real-Time Payments demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

