U.S Market for Eggshell Membrane Derivatives is Expected to Rise at a Robust 7% CAGR By 2031

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the global eggshell membrane derivatives market is expected to rise, with players focusing on gaining a competitive advantage and increasing their market foothold. Companies are not only limited to R&D investments. They are also focusing on product launches to gain a competitive advantage.

In January 2020, Biova LLC published its findings from a randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled study in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, confirming the efficacy of 450 mg of BiovaBIO- a 100% eggshell membrane ingredient- for oral use in beauty supplements, stating an improvement in skin tone after 8 weeks of ingestion

Likewise, in February 2021, Health Canada approved Stratum Nutrition’s NEM eggshell membrane, which helps provide relief from joint pain induced due to moderate intensity aerobic exercise

Key Segments Covered

Type Powdered Eggshell Membrane Concentrated Eggshell Membrane Other Eggshell Membrane Derivatives

Application Eggshell Membrane Derivatives for Nutraceuticals Eggshell Membrane Derivatives for Food & Beverage Eggshell Membrane Derivatives for Pet Food Industry Eggshell Membrane Derivatives for Cosmetic & Personal Care Eggshell Membrane Derivatives for Other Applications



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global eggshell membrane derivatives market to expand more than 2x through 2031

By type, powdered eggshell membrane to account for 2 out of 5 sales through 2031

Food & beverage to emerge as primary application area, generating 50% of global revenue

U.S to register impressive growth, surging at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2031

A CAGR of 6% is anticipated for the Indian eggshell membrane derivatives industry

“Extensive R&D initiatives across clinical, commercial and institutional settings highlighting the extensive applications of eggshell membrane derivatives will significant broaden its horizons, paving way for enhanced market growth”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

List of Tables

Table 01: Global Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kg) Analysis, by Product Type, 2016–2020

Table 02: Global Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kg) Forecast, by Product Type, 2021–2031

Table 03: Global Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kg) Analysis, by Nutraceuticals Industry, 2016–2020

Table 04: Global Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kg) Forecast, by Nutraceuticals Industry, 2021–2031

Table 05: Global Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kg) Analysis, by Food & Beverages Industry, 2016–2020

List of Figures

Figure 01: Global Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kg), 2016–2031

Figure 02: Global Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kg) Forecast, by Region

Figure 03: Global Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market Share Analysis by Product Type, 2020 & 2031

Figure 04: Global Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market Y-o-Y Growth Analysis by Product Type, 2020 & 2031

Figure 05: Global Eggshell Membrane Collagen Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kg) Analysis, 2016-2031

