CDE Asia restores Patel Aggregates’ faith in consistent M-Sand with the installation of Combo X150 at Chikhli, Gujarat

Gujarat, India, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Patel Aggregates LLP commissioned CDE Asia’s latest Combo X150 and tasted success in their M-Sand producing expectations for two crucial projects in Gujarat

An eminent name in the quarry and construction industry, Patel Aggregates LLP, commissioned a Combo X150 plant from the flagship Combo platform of CDE Asia for an unhindered supply of graded M-Sand in two extensive projects in Gujarat – the Bullet Train and the Surat Metro Rail Project.

The Mumbai – Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR Bullet Train) project is a 508.17 km High-Speed Rail line planned to connect Mumbai (Maharashtra) with Ahmedabad (Gujarat) through 12 stations The Surat Metro with 2 lines and 37 stations is a mass rapid transit system (MRTS) being built to serve Surat, the second largest city in Gujarat, by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC).

After a series of detailed discussions and developing an understanding of the client’s specific requirements, the CDE Asia team introduced them to their latest innovation in the Combo line of sand washing equipment – Combo X150 – ideal for consistent, finest quality M-Sand supply.

Combo X150 is equipped for feeding, grading, dewatering, water recycling, conveying, and sludge handling. The plant has the capacity to produce consistently graded M-Sand with a high silt removal capacity of 15%. It has an impressive feed capacity of 150 TPH, 95% water recycling capacity, and up to 30% energy conservation capabilities. Combo X150 can operate for more than 18 hours a day and has a compact design that requires a significantly lesser geographical area to install. The plant is an ideal solution for saving the overall cement consumption in construction.

Powered by advanced European technology – Combo X150 can efficiently process the VSI dust from crushing operations to produce quality concrete M-Sand (Zone II), thereby adding to the client’s top-line profits. With a low energy requirement per ton of feed and a dust-free system, Combo X150 is a true powerhouse of potential with a total noise output below 80db.

The client proceeded to scout one of the existing CDE Asia plants in action at Chikhli and was further convinced of the company’s potential.

The Combo X150 plant was finally commissioned on April 2022 and has since then kept up to its promise of being a high-functioning system producing an abundant amount of consistent quality sand for the client’s upcoming projects in Gujarat.

To date, the plant has run for more than 800 hours and produced a total of 80000 MT of sand.

For more information please visit us : https://cdeasia.com/news/2022/november/cde-asia-restores-patel-aggregates-faith-in-consistent-m-sand-with-the-installation-of-combo-x150-at-chikhli-gujarat .

==============================================================================

==================================================================

Company Name: CDE Asia

Address: Ecospace Business Park Block 4A/Floor 6, Action Area II New Town Rajarhat Kolkata 700 160 India

Phone: +91 33 3029 3800

Fax: +91 33 3029 3802

Url: https://cdeasia.com/

Email : info@cdeasia.com