Triguna Country Homes Provides Luxury Farm Houses near Bangalore with Amazing Finance Options

Bangalore, India, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — A lovely, luxurious farm house is available from Triguna Country Homes, close to Bangalore. The land is separated into top-notch farm plots, which range in size from 1/4 acre to one acre.

It aids in the construction of a farm or a weekend vacation residence. The idea of “Staying linked to your roots” serves as the foundation of the community. The project is notable for being situated close to a natural lake. This lush environment is surrounded by plants, animals, and a 1500 square foot mini-Miyawaki forest. There are about 450 natural plants on each allotment.

These plots are ideal for those who are sick of living in heavily polluted urban regions. Air that is cleaner can be found in this natural setting. Pollutants begin to be absorbed by plants, who then release them back into the atmosphere. Some of the forest’s indigenous vegetation include teakwood, guava, mahogany, and sandalwood.

There are up to 300 farm plots, each measuring between a quarter and a full acre. Modern outdoor and indoor amenities, solar-powered streetlights, and other features are included. Owners may live adjacent to a pet park, a grass, gardens, or an amphitheatre.

Whitefield is 90 minutes distant, while Electronic City is 45 minutes away. Owners have the option to purchase a property with 0% EMI options. A Life membership to the 5-star Triguna Clarks Exotica resort is available to owners, and it is spread out over an area of 8 acres.

Residents can take advantage of a Bullock cart ride, a Joggers park surrounded by nature, and other amenities. Customers may enjoy the best of both worlds – greenery and conveniences – modern luxuries with calm beauty. For families to be able to live a healthy lifestyle, the property is the greatest area to purchase a lovely home in the middle of nature.

Visit https://trigunacountryhomes.com/luxury-farm-plots-near-bangalore/ for more details.

About Triguna Country Homes

Triguna Country Homes is skillfully created to meet the requirements of those who desire to live in a natural setting and take in the lush scenery while yet taking advantage of the best modern conveniences.

For more information or any enquiry visit the website https://trigunacountryhomes.com.

Media Contact

Triguna Country Homes

Sy no 912/2B1, Mallasandiram Village

Bennangur, Denkanikottai Tq.

Krishnagiri – 635 107

Telephone no: +91 78169 99111

Email id: info@trigunaprojects.com.

Website: trigunacountryhomes.com