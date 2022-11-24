New Book by Kenneth Robbins: Three Hiroshimas

New York, NY, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Kenneth Robbins: Three Hiroshimas

“In Three Hiroshimas, an impressively researched family saga, Kenneth Robbins weaves into the story of the Japanese-American Yamamoto family memorable details of Hiroshima both before and in the devastating aftermath of World War II. Exploring themes of prejudice and acceptance, conflict and forgiveness, the nature of family, and the search for home, Robbins takes the reader, in the economical form of a novella, on a survivor’s journey from loss toward healing.”—Ashley Mace Havird, author of Wild Juice: Poems and Lightningstruck: A Novel, Winner of the Ferrol Sams Award for Fiction

“This timeless tale of unwavering love between a Japanese translator and a Catholic nun from Louisiana could not be more refreshingly unexpected or timely in the heat of the #StopAAPIHate movement sweeping through America. With a captivating glance at history and a convincing gaze into our present, Three Hiroshimas is the fertile ground into which hearts are drawn and watered by unavoidable tears to yield empathy and intercultural understanding far surpassing differences of religion, race, and culture.”—Ayvaunn Penn, Author of For Bo

“For Japanese, the history of the Japanese Americans is a mirror to know themselves. By learning the facts that many of them were interned during WW2 and there were some who became victims of the atomic bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, we can know better about ourselves. This novella written by Kenneth Robbins delves into these facts and tells a sad and yet beautiful story of a Japanese American family. It must appeal both to Japanese and American readers. I hope this novella will be dramatized someday.”—Tatsuya Sudo, Lecturer, Kanda University of International Studies, Tokyo, Japan

“Kenneth Robbins gives us a story that never grows old, a painful reminder of the map of the human heart he transcends for us all: how we ache and yearn for compassion, love, to have what we give to others we wish to have reciprocated. So it is between Françoise and Hikaru, a forbidden love due to race and culture, ideology and religion, a love that toils and endures at the forefront of an expansive backdrop of history where West engages in a war with the East, a love that produces a child, Moyra, who exceeds expectations. Robbins masters a coming-of-age tale, epic in scope comparable to literature’s lasting achievements. This novel is a celebration of enduring love, of birth, and how we recoup loss through grieving and restoration through understanding.” –Genaro Ky Ly Smith, author of The Land South of the Clouds and The Land Baron’s Sun: The Story of Lý Loc and His Seven Wives

Kenneth Robbins is the author of six published novels, thirty published plays, and numerous essays, stories, and memoirs on-line and in peer-reviewed journals. His fiction has received the Toni Morrison Prize and the Associated Writing Programs Novel Award. His plays have been recognized by receiving the Charles Getchell Award, the Festival of Southern Theatre Award, and the Gabrielle Society Humanitarian Award.

Title: Three Hiroshimas

Author: Kenneth Robbins

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1958419151

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 144 pages

Format: Paperback

