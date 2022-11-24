ELD Psychology Provides Evidence-Based Approach to Help Clients Overcome Challenges

Newcastle West, NSW, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — In times of turmoil and stress for citizens in Newcastle, then ELD Psychology is becoming an essential haven for them to seek answers and help manage their mental health effectively.

Dr. Emma Doolan and Dr. Kaitlin Fitzgerald are providing clinical psychology services to adults in the Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Hunter areas. They are experienced in delivering therapies for a range of presentations, including stress, anxiety, low mood and depression, eating disorders, OCD, post-traumatic stress, relationship difficulties, and more.

When it comes to requiring psychology, Newcastle’s Dr. Doolan and Dr. Fitzgerald use evidence-based treatments to help individuals identify and address difficulties they are facing, and to obtain a sense of balance and wellbeing.

“We take a warm, caring and non-judgemental approach, by listening to a person’s story and working with them to provide strategies and skills to overcome challenges,” Dr. Doolan said.

Such an approach begins from the first session onwards. Dr. Doolan and Dr, Fitzgerald have experience in delivering a range of evidence-basedmental health treatment techniques, including cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), schema therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) and compassion-focused therapy.

Both clinicians use a collaborative approach with their clients founded on trust and understanding. One important element of this is to ensure the therapist’s approach and experience are compatible with a client’s psychological concerns.

“This is why we will take time to understand your needs when you make your first appointment, in order to match you with the member of our team we think will best support your mental health,” confirmed Dr. Fitzgerald. “The first session will be about trying to understand what is happening in your life right now that has motivated you to make an appointment.

“You, your GP or your psychiatrist may have already identified a specific psychological concern, such as anxiety, sleep difficulties or other health issues; however, this is not essential. The more information a client provides, the more opportunities we will have to help a person manage and overcome their difficulties.”

To book an appointment at ELD Psychology, or to discover more about their services:

Phone: 0448 721 866

Email Address: info@eldpsychology.com.au

Website:https://www.eldpsychology.com.au/