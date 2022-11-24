Sales of Computer-Aided Dispatch Systems And Software are estimated to reach nearly US$ 2.06 bn by 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a recently updated Fact.MR report, the computer aided dispatch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2022 and 2032, reaching US$ 5.95 billion. Growth is attributed to widespread adoption for security monitoring at the local, regional, and global levels.

Demand for computer-aided dispatch systems and software increased at a 10% CAGR between 2017 and 2021. During the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and healthcare providers alike used computer-assisted dispatch solutions to track the progress of employees and patients.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By deployment, cloud-based computer aided dispatch solutions to be highly demanded, registering over 11% y-o-y growth

Utilities to emerge as an important industry for computer aided dispatch solutions, accumulating US$ 600 Mn in 2022

North America likely to experience a growth rate at a CAGR of 9% from 2022-2032

Asia to be the fastest growing market, surging at a CAGR of 10% in the upcoming decade

Global market for computer aided dispatch is anticipated to be valued at over US$ 2 Bn by 2022-end

“Rising security vulnerabilities, both in the conventional and virtual sense, is prompting countries and industries to develop extensive protection networks to secure sensitive information, widening scope for deploying computer aided dispatch solutions,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In November 2020, Carbyne Partners with Central Square Technologies for CAD Improvements. The partnership between a startup and a conglomerate is a step toward more 911 callers having the ability to open live video chats, perform instant messaging and share data with emergency dispatchers.

In December 2021, Softil, the world’s leading mission-critical communications (MCX) enabler, and Zetron, a global leader in integrated mission critical communications technology, had jointly announced that Softil’s BEEHD MCX-enabling tehnology will be used by Zetron to expand the LTE Push-To-Talk (PTT) integration capabilities of its dispatch solutions.

Key Segments Covered in the Computer Aided Dispatch Industry Analysis

By Component Computer Aided Dispatch Solutions Computer Aided Dispatch Services Implementation Support & Maintenance Training

By Deployment Type Cloud-based Computer Aided Dispatch On-premises Computer Aided Dispatch

By Application Area Computer Aided Dispatch for Unit Management Computer Aided Dispatch for Reporting & Analysis Computer Aided Dispatch for Call Management Computer Aided Dispatch for Decision Support

By Industry Computer Aided Dispatch for Transportation Computer Aided Dispatch for Government Computer Aided Dispatch for Healthcare Computer Aided Dispatch for Utilities

By Organization Type Computer Aided Dispatch for Large Enterprises Computer Aided Dispatch for Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



What insights does the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market report provide to the readers?

Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market in detail.

