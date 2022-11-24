Despite Rising Environmental Concerns, Industrial Sector to Account for 30% Overall Generator Demand: Fact.MR

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the global (Generator) market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes not of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The Generator study outlines the key regions – North America, Latin America, Europe and East Asia – along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin.

Key Takeaways from Global Generator Market Report

In terms of revenue, North America is forecasted to account for one-third of overall global demand by 2030. Rapid development of commercial establishments and industries aiming to increase productivity is boosting adoption.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will remain the fastest-growing market in terms of value, due to unstable power supply in many areas of the region.

Among the fuel types, demand for diesel generators will remain strong, accounting for 3 out of every 4 generators sold worldwide.

Due to high industrial demand for generators, the largest size of above 1000 kVA will be most sought-after across regions.

Both, stationary and portable generators will witness more or less the same sales, when calculated by value.

The industrial sector will continue to be the main end user of generators through 2030.

With easing of restrictions that were brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, industrial activity has picked up, and, as such, the global generator market is slated to get back to its normal growth trajectory over the coming months.

“Demand for generators will be substantial for use in the industrial sector, allowing the market to expand around 1.7X over the next ten years,”

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape for generators is replete with acquisitions by key players. Asia Pacific is a fast-growing market for generators, excluding Japan. With top generator manufacturers in North America, the region is still the most important player in the generator space, globally. Overall, the global market for generators is fragmented in nature.

Key players operating in the global generator market are:

Cummins Inc

Yamaha Motor Corporation

SDMO

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

General Electric Corporation

Doosan Corporation

Caterpillar Inc

Cooper Corporation

AKSA Power Generation

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Generator Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis on Generator reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

: Company and brand share analysis on Generator reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players Generator Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Generator

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Generator Generator Category & segment level analysis : Fact.MR’s Generator sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact.MR’s Generator sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. Generator Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers Post COVID consumer spending on Generator: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

What insights does the Generator report provide to the readers?

Generator fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Generator

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Generator in detail.

Global Generator Market Segmentation by Category

Application: Stationary Generators Portable Generators

Fuel: Diesel Generators Gas Generators

End Use: Residential Generators Commercial Generators Industrial Generators Others

Capacity: 0-100 kVA 100-350 kVA 350-1000kVA Above 1000kVA

Region: North America Latin America APEJ Europe Japan MEA



