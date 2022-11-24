Demand For AAC Is Anticipated To Rise At Around 5% CAGR In Canada Through 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market was valued at around US$ 12 Bn in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2021 and 2031.

The rapid expansion of global infrastructure activities has increased demand for materials used in specialised applications in both residential and commercial settings. The growing emphasis in developing countries on the development of roadways, transportation, healthcare infrastructure, and other public amenities to improve living standards is positively impacting the global autoclaved aerated concrete market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market is expected to exceed US$ 18 billion by 2031.

Blocks are expected to be worth around $9 billion by 2031.

Wall panels are expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% over the next ten years.

Japan’s market will grow at a 3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

China is expected to have a market worth more than $4 billion by 2031.

Over the next ten years, the Canadian market is expected to grow at a rate greater than 5% CAGR.

“Increased awareness among people about greener structures and management will drive demand for autoclaved aerated concrete in the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Questions addressed in the Sales Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market report include:



• Why are Sales Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market players focusing on regions to increase product sales?

• Which patented technologies are the players in the global Sales Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market employing?

• Which regions are experiencing the fastest growth in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Sales Market?

• What are the fundamental micro- and macroeconomic factors influencing the global Sales Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?

Key Market Segments in Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Industry Research

Product ACC Blocks ACC Wall Panels ACC Floor Elements ACC Cladding Panels ACC Lintels Others ACC Beams & Lintels ACC Roof Panels

Application ACC for Residential Construction ACC for Industrial Construction ACC for Commercial Construction ACC for Infrastructure Construction Others (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete in Roof Insulation)



Market Competence



Key players are aggressively establishing a global footprint to ensure that their production capacity meets rising global demand. Companies use collaborative strategic initiatives to increase their market share and profitability.

HIL acquired Parador Holdings GmbH of Germany in 2019, which manufactures and distributes a wide range of flooring solutions. Parador has manufacturing plants in Coesfeld, Germany, and Gussing, Switzerland (Austria).

H+H International AS subsidiary H+H Polska Sp. z o.o. signed an agreement with Grupa Ozarow SA in 2019 to acquire 100% ownership of Grupa Prefabet SA, a Polish aircrete company, for PLN 60 million. Grupa Prefabet Sp. SA is one of Poland’s largest aircrete producers, with five manufacturing plants.

Xella Group, a major AAC manufacturer, announced in 2020 that it will use up to 15% recycled AAC powder in the construction of new goods. It is also testing Ytong Silent+, an alternative product that will likely replace a significant amount of fine aggregate with AAC powder.

Which region has the most potential for autoclaved aerated concrete?



Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is on track to become the market leader in autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC).

Given the enormous pace of growth in key countries such as India and China across various industry sectors, APEJ is one of the world’s fastest-developing regions. In terms of revenue, demand for autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) in Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is skyrocketing, making this region the largest market for AAC between 2021 and 2031.

APEJ countries are increasingly focusing on the advancement of green structures in order to comprehend a sustainable future and seek practical, yet effective development techniques.

