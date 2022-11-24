Worldwide HPA Demand Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 11.47 Billion By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Request Sample: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=625

Which Industrial Vertical is Fueling the Growth of the HPA Market in the United States?



Because of its unique characteristics, the United States anticipates high HPA demand across the aerospace end-use vertical. It has a high conductive nature and is also lightweight. As a result, HPA is widely used in a variety of end-use industries, including aerospace.

The US HPA market is currently valued at $1 billion and is expected to grow to $2.42 billion by 2032, with the aerospace segment growing at a 5.3% CAGR.

What is cementing China’s position as a market leader?



China is a major producer of aluminium, with output increasing at a 5% annual rate over the last half-decade and expected to increase further in the future.

In addition, as a result of the pandemic, China imposed metal import bans. Later, it lifted these bans in order to meet rising demand across multiple industries. Companies also increased their production capabilities to meet rising demand and increase profit margins to compensate for pandemic losses.

Segmentation of HPA Industry Research

By Grade : 4N HPA 5N HPA 6N HPA

By End Use : Semiconductors Chip Production Flat Panel Display Production Thin Film Production Electrolytic Capacitor Foils Electronic Storage Systems Others Aerospace Defense Automotive Others

By Form : Disks Pellets Ingots Wires & Coils Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Market Players:

Chalco

Join World

Kyushu Mitsui Aluminium

Nature Alu

Nippon Light Metal Holding Co.

Norsk Hydro

RuSAL

Showa Denko KK

Sumitomo Chemicals Co., Ltd.

