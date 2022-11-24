Demand for Fumed Silica is anticipated to reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The global fumed silica market is expected to be worth US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 and to grow at a CAGR of 5% to reach US$ 2.1 billion by the end of 2032.

At the end of 2021, sales of fumed silica accounted for nearly 23% of the global specialty silica market. Long-term trade relations with and market players in the paints and coatings industry will ensure consistent revenue generation in the coming years.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ of Your Competitors, Download Report Sample : www.factmr.com/connect…ep_id=2301

Competitive Dashboard

Major manufacturers of fumed silica are Evonik Industries AG, Cabot Corp., Dow Chemicals, Wacker Chemie AG, Tokuyama Corporation, OCI Company Ltd., Orisil, and Kemitura A/S.

The growth of end-use industries such as construction, automotive, polymer & plastics, and paints & coatings has created an upsurge in demand for fumed silica, owing to which, prominent manufacturers are focused on the expansion of their production capacity. Furthermore, digital presence also contributes to sales growth and brand recognition.

In October 2021, Evonik established its new fumed silica plant in China in a joint venture with Wynca. The produced fumed silica is operated under the brand name AEROSIL.

In June 2021, Evonik Industries AG has signed a purchase agreement to acquire privately-owned technology-driven company Infinitec Activos.

In May 2021, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. merged with Cimarex Energy in an all-stock deal that values the combined company at US$ 17 billion.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of fumed silica positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements: www.factmr.com/connect…ep_id=2301

Segmentation of Fumed Silica Industry Research

By Product Type : Hydrophilic Fumed Silica Hydrophobic Fumed Silica

By Application : Silicone Rubber Paints & Coatings Unsaturated Polyester Resins Adhesives & Sealants Healthcare & Personal Care Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Get Free Access to this Report : www.factmr.com/checkout/2301

Competitive Analysis of Fumed Silica Market Report:

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Why Opt For Fact.MR?

Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information. Digital technologies to facilitate clients with updated market solutions. Multi-disciplinary approach to provide accurate insights of different industries. Data collection from extensive primary and secondary research. Round-the-clock availability to serve clients across the world.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Blog URL: https://blog.factmr.com/