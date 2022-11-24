Rising Adoption of Citrus Fiber Market To Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2022 – 2031 : FactMR

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

A new Fact.MR study on citrus fiber market finds thatthe market grew at a healthy 4.3% y-o-y over 2017 to surpass US$ 92 million by the end of 2018.

The study underscores how the health & wellness trend and the clean label movement are bolstering the influence of health-conscious consumers on growing adoption of citrus fiber in packaged food products.

“Citrus fiber is gaining popularity as a natural specialty food ingredient, which is commonly used as an emulsifier and water-binding agent in various food products such as bakery, meat & dairy products, beverages, sauces & seasonings, and desserts. As modern consumers are becoming highly scrupulous about ingredients of packaged food products before making a purchase, a burgeoning number of food manufacturers are replacing fats and artificial ingredients with citrus fiber,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

The positive growth parameters of the citrus fiber market are mainly attributed to a number of lucrative trends, such as

growing adoption of insoluble dietary fiber in a wide range of food products

citrus fiber manufacturers introducing innovative product portfolios to suit different food applications

favorable regulatory framework by governing organization complementing adoption of citrus fiber to replace artificial food ingredients

clean label movement supporting the use of citrus fiber as stabilizer and emulsifier in beverages

citrus fiber market players putting efforts into capturing untapped opportunities in the rapidly-growing pharmaceuticals industry

Key Segments

By Nature Organic Citrus Fibers Conventional Citrus Fibers

By Grade Food-grade Citrus Fibers Pharma-grade Citrus Fibers Other Citrus Fibers

By Source Orange Citrus Fibers Tangerine/Mandarin Citrus Fibers Grapefruit Citrus Fibers Lemon and Lime Citrus Fibers

By Function Citrus Fibers as Gelling Gums Citrus Fibers as Thickening Gums Citrus Fibers as Water Binders & Fat Replacers



By Application Citrus Fibers for Desserts and Ice-Creams Citrus Fibers for Bakery Products Citrus Fibers as Meat &Egg Replacements Citrus Fibers for Sauces and Seasonings Citrus Fibers for Beverages, Flavorings & Coatings Citrus Fibers for Snacks and Meals Citrus Fibers for Pharmaceuticals Citrus Fibers for Personal Care Other Citrus Fiber Applications

By Distribution Channel Citrus Fiber Sales through Online Channels Citrus Fiber Sales through Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Citrus Fiber Sales through Convenience Stores Citrus Fiber Sales through Department Stores Citrus Fiber Sales through Pharmacies Citrus Fiber Sales through Specialty Stores



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Citrus Fiber Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Citrus Fiber Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Citrus Fiber Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Citrus Fiber Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Citrus Fiber Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Citrus Fiber Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Citrus Fiber Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Citrus Fiber Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Citrus Fiber Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Citrus Fiber Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Citrus Fiber Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Citrus Fiber Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Citrus Fiber Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Citrus Fiber Market growth.

