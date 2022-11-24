5G Technology Market expected to reach USD 45.3 billion by 2025

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —5G Technology Market: Infrastructure Type (Small Cell and Macro Cell), Application (Connected Vehicle, Monitoring & Tracking, Automation, Smart Surveillance, VR & AR, and Others), and End User (Manufacturing, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The 5G technology market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the 5G technology industry.

Global 5G Technology Market Research Report, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

5G Technology Market: Introduction

5G is the next-generation cellular technology, which is expected to provide reliable high-speed communication at deficient latency levels. This covers all hardware, applications, and infrastructure architecture, which are essential to 5G network deployment. 5G technology is foreseen to redefine communication, entertainment, and connectivity to the internet. 5G usually aimed to provide efficient browsing speed along with reduced power consumption than the predecessors. In the event of an emergency and unexpected expenses, 5G networks can meet new use cases, including the IoT as well as broadcasting and lifeline communication services.

5G Technology: Market Dynamics

The 5G technology market is primarily driven by the increasing proliferation and rapid technological development of mobile and connected devices across numerous industries in sensor and half-conductor technology. Concerning the massive growth projections expected to be generated by the industry over the next few years, a growing number of business sectors are integrating the 5G technology in their business infrastructure. 5G technology market is estimated to exceed the pace of all past innovations, providing a way to future development while captivating service provider interest.

Many governments and educational institutions have already laid the foundations for 5G to gain a new edge in this technology, which is projected to consume faster and less power than most of the present broadband wireless technologies used commercially. However, the continuous delay in the spectrum’s allocation and standardization is hampering the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in early 2020 has considerably affected the market growth during the fiscal year 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, this impact had been minimal; though, it is likely to rebound from the second quarter of 2020. Thus, over the next four trimesters, the pandemic could slow down the speed of 5G installations, and small cells might lead to review its next small cell forecast to take account of the unexpected event.

5G Technology Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the 5G technology market study based on infrastructure type, end user, and application.

Based on infrastructure type, the 5G technology market is segmented into-

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Based on application, the 5G technology market is segmented into–

Connected vehicles

Monitoring & Tracking

Automation

Smart Surveillance

VR & AR

Others (Enhanced video services)

Based on end-user, the 5G technology market is segmented into-

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others (Media & Entertainment)

5G Technology Market by Infrastructure Type, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

5G Technology Market: Regional Outlook

The 5G technology market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) from a geographical viewpoint. North America is anticipated to hold a dominant position in the global 5G technology market on a global scale. Several factors driving the market growth in the region include the well-developed ICT infrastructure, continuous growth in R&D for 5G technology, and rising networking and implementation activities in this emerging technology. The high acceptance of emerging digital technologies, such as the IoT, wearable devices, is well known in North America. 5G discusses the secure and rapid communication necessary for these technologies. Moreover, the presence of key market players of 5G technology in the US, including Qualcomm Technologies Inc., is further supporting the market growth in the region.

5G Technology Market Growth by Region, 2020-2025

Asia-Pacific is estimated to foresee a considerable CAGR in the global 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period. This growth is accredited to the continuous growth in the telecommunication sector, particularly in China. According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China will be proposing a 5G plan for 5G millimeter-wave frequencies. Along with China, several other economies in the Asia Pacific, such as Japan, India, and South Korea, are expected to integrate 5G technology into their infrastructure during the forecast period. In June 2019, India’s Government finalized the list of spectrum bands for distribution in 5G telecom services at the International Telecom Union’s World Radiocommunication Conference-2019 in Egypt. Such steps towards the inclusion of 5G technology will drive the Asia Pacific market growth over the forecast period.

5G Technology Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global 5G technology market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Marvell Semiconductor, Inc., NEC Corp., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Fujitsu Global, and Verizon Communications Inc.

Other players of 5G technology manufacturers include CommScope, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., ZTE Corp., VMware, Inc., Mavenir Systems, Inc., AT&T, Reliance Industries Ltd., and Intel Corporation. These market players are continuously adopting several market growth strategies, such as product launch, partnership and collaboration, and geographical expansion, to stay competitive in the global market.

In August 2020, AT&T Inc. collaborated with IBM Corporation to accelerate the digital transformation across the globe. The companies will use 5G wireless networking and edge computing to assist enterprises in integrating smart solutions.

In July 2020, Reliance Industries Ltd. announced 5G solutions under the ‘Made in India’ scheme. The company further stated that the company would begin its field deployment as soon as the 5G spectrum is available.

The 5G technology market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

The 5G Technology market report covers comprehensive analysis on:

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Market Size in Value

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Trade Analysis

Market Factor Analysis

Market Trends

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

5G Technology: Target Audience