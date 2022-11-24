Smart Sprinkler Controller Market estimated to be valued at USD 2.0 billion by 2025

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Smart Sprinkler Controller Market: by Component (Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters, Wireless Communication Equipment), by System Type (Weather-based System, and Sensor-based System), by End-User Industry (Non-Agricultural and Agricultural), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

Smart sprinkler controller market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the smart sprinkler controller industry.

Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Research Report, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Smart Sprinkler Market Overview

The smart sprinkler controller market size is expected to reach USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and further grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period, 2020-2025. The development of a weather-based sprinkler controller is gaining traction across the globe due to its flexibility feature compared to the sensor-based sprinkler system. Further, as an essential part of the lifestyle, the growing demand for smartphones has become easy to monitor these devices. The proliferation of IoT (Internet of Things) based irrigation system architecture helps farmers prevent water resource wastage and boost crop growth. These factors will augment the global smart sprinkler controller market over the forecast period.

Factors affecting the Smart Sprinkler Controller Market over the forecast period

Rising awareness on water conservation, to reduce agricultural operations costs through smart irrigation practices are some factors that will accelerate the growth of the smart sprinkler controller market

Moreover, the smart irrigation systems installed with soil and weather sensors provide high efficiency as compared to the conventional irrigation systems

The growth of the global smart sprinkler controller market is accelerated by growing demand for automation solutions, increasing research expenditure on developing smart irrigation solutions using the internet of things (IoT), and continuous development in sensing technologies

Increasing government efforts to build and develop smart cities and as well as expansions and growing investments in ag-tech will offer attractive opportunities for the smart sprinkler market’s players.

Limited technical knowledge among farmers hampers the market growth

High technology costs and low technical expertise and skills among farmers are hindering the market growth.

Moreover, the arable land is limited and scattered in developing countries. The smart sprinkler controller’s installation and implementation are not feasible in small farms due to high costs and low ROI (return on investment).

Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Sprinkler Controller Market

The spread of COVID 19 across the world has contributed to supply chain disruptions across the agriculture industry, including the smart sprinkler controller market. The supply and availability of hardware equipment were impeded and influenced companies throughout the agricultural value chain. By incorporating multiple control functionalities and ease of use and versatility, COVID19 is expected to accelerate the deployment of IoT sensors in agricultural farms. However, due to less human intervention, remote irrigation activities have been less impacted by the pandemic, and these technologies are expected to witness more robust demand in years to come.

Smart Sprinkler Controller Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the global smart sprinkler controller market on the basis of components, system type, and end-user industry.

Based on the components, the smart sprinkler controller market has been segmented into –

Controllers Wi-Fi controllers Residential AC powered controllers Battery controllers Hybrid controllers Electric controllers

Sensors Soil moisture sensor Temperature sensor Pressure sensor Dendrometer sensor Rain sensor

Water Flow Meters

Wireless communication system Gateways Routers



Based on the system type, the smart sprinkler controller market has been segmented into –

Weather-based System

Sensor-based System

Based on the end-user industry, the smart sprinkler controller market has been segmented into –

Non-Agricultural Residential Turf and Landscape

Golf Courses

Agricultural Greenhouses Open field



Smart Sprinkle Controller Market by System Type, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Source: MSG Analysis, 2020

Smart Sprinkler Controller Market: Geographical Outlook

The global market for smart sprinkler controller has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is projected to dominate in the global smart sprinkler controller market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America is further expected to dominate the global smart sprinkler controller market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region and is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period.

Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Growth by Region, 2020-2025

Source: MSG Analysis, 2020

Key Competitors in Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Market

The global smart sprinkler controller market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The key players operating in the global smart sprinkler controller market include-

Hunter Industries

Orbit Irrigation Products Incorporated

Rain Bird Corporation

Rain Machine – Green Electronics LLC

The Toro Company

Netafim

Hydro Point data system

Lindsay Corporation

Storm industry

Valmont industries

Weathermatic Incorporated

Stevens Water Monitoring System

Rachio Incorporated

Skydrop LLC

The smart sprinkler controller market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the presence of the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs

Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

