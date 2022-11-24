Autonomous Mobile Robots Market estimated to be valued at 67 billion by 2025

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market: by Product Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Unmanned Ground Vehicle, and Unmanned Marine Vehicle), by Functionality (Self-Maintenance, Environmental Perception, Autonomous Navigation, Task Performance & Perception, and Others), by End-Use Industry, and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The autonomous mobile robots market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the autonomous mobile robots industry.

Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Research Report, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market: Introduction

Autonomous mobile robots is an unmanned guided work platform that ensures the complete the designated task without or less human intervention. In the era of technology advancement, autonomous Mobile robots play a vital role in the industrial and domestic areas where social interaction with the system is very low. Autonomous mobile robots perform the tasks with the highest precision level and minimum operation time, which results in a downturn into the operational and output costs. Increasing mobile robots’ penetration to fulfill domestic needs is the major driving factor for the global autonomous mobile robot market. North America has a high adoption rate due to inclination towards technologically advanced systems to ensure precision at the highest level. The global autonomous mobile robot market is in the introductory phase and is expected to gain high momentum in the upcoming years.

Autonomous Mobile Robots: Market Dynamics

In the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the healthcare industry demands an autonomous system with less human intervention for dealing with day-to-day activities with the patients. The autonomous mobile robots lower the risk of transmission of the COVID-19 to staff and other patients. To deal with the existing COVID-19 pandemic situation, most healthcare institutions and hospitals are expected to create a skyrocketing demand for autonomous mobile robots. With the increasing number of transmitting disease cases, the global autonomous mobile robot market is expected to witness a positive spike in the upcoming years.

In recent years, the Logistics and transportation industry has witnessed a positive outlook due to increasing inclination towards E-commerce platforms and changing trade activities. In the logistics and transportation sector, autonomous mobile robots help sort the goods in the critical part that consumes most of the operational time. Moreover, autonomous mobile robots deal with such sortation with a cost-effective timeline. With the changing outlook of the transportation and logistics industry, autonomous mobile robots are expected to gain traction across the globe.

The U.S. Department of Defense is deploying such UAVs in the tactical areas to avoid human loss. Moreover, China, India, & Israel are planning to deploy autonomous robots to strengthen army strength. With the changing political scenarios, along with the trade tensions between China and the U.S., autonomous mobile robots are expected to gain momentum in the near future.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the autonomous mobile robots market based on product type, functionality, and end-use.

Based on product type, the autonomous mobile robots market is segmented into-

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Unmanned Marine Vehicle

Based on functionality, the autonomous mobile robots market is segmented into –

Self-maintenance

Environmental Perception

Autonomous Navigation

Task Performance & Perception

Other Functionalities

Based on end-use, the autonomous mobile robots market is segmented into-

Domestic

Industrial

Military

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Product Type, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Source: MSG Analysis, 2020

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market: Regional Lookout

Owing to increasing automation in industrial and domestic activities, North America is expected to dominate the global autonomous mobile robots market. The United States is the leading consumer of autonomous mobile robots; moreover, DoD is expected to hold most splinter in the domestic market. With the changing transportation and logistics scenario and healthy trade activities, Asia Pacific is expected to witness healthy CAGR in the upcoming few years. China and India are expected to witness the emerging nations in the global autonomous mobile robots market. Latin America, followed by MEA, is expected to witness moderate growth in the global autonomous mobile robots market.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Growth by Region, 2020-2025

Source: MSG Analysis, 2020

Competitive Landscape

The key manufacturers in the Autonomous Mobile Robots market are Teradyne, Inc., General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., Aviation Industry Corporation of China, and Lockheed Martin.

Other leading companies in the Autonomous Mobile Robots market are Aethon Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Kongsberg Maritime AS., Midea Group, Mobile Industrial Robots ApS, Singapore Technologies Engineering, SMP Robotics, Softbank Robotics, Swisslog Holding AG, WM Robots LLC. The majority of the market players are involved in continuous product development and innovation to cater to the consumer’s changing requirement. Some major market players are involved in the acquisition or joint venture with the domestic market players to gain a competitive advantage.

The autonomous mobile robots market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors along with the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

The autonomous mobile robots market report covers comprehensive analysis on:

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Dynamics

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Segmentation

Autonomous Mobile Robots Regional Analysis

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size in Value

Autonomous Mobile Robots Pricing Analysis

Autonomous Mobile Robots Trade Analysis

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Factor Analysis

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Trends

Autonomous Mobile Robots Regulatory Landscape

Autonomous Mobile Robots Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market: Target Audience