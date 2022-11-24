Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market: by Type (Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Unit Load, Carousel, and Mid Load), by Function (Storage, Order Picking, Distribution, Assembly, Kitting, and Others), by Industry (Automotive, Healthcare, Semiconductor & Electronics, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Retail, Aviation, E-commerce, and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

Market Statsville’s latest study on the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market primarily covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the automated storage and retrieval system industry.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-market-reached-usd-10-3-billion-by-2025



Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Research Report 2020-2025 (USD Billion)

Automated Storage and Retrieval System: Market Introduction

Automated storage & retrieval systems are also commercialized as ASRS and used in production centers, distribution centers, and warehouses for inventory management. These automated systems are primarily based on several computer-controlled methods for automatically putting and removing loads from one location to another. These systems are further applied to transfer high volume loads from one place to another as they help deliver fast, accurate, reliable, and low-cost solutions.

The materials flow and control were enhanced by technologically improving thanks to the advent of the global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) marketplace. ASRS is a controllable system that uses load recovery to position the products automatically from predetermined storage locations. Many industries use automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), including chemicals, automotive, food and beverage, e-commerce, and others. Automated storage and recovery systems reduce labor costs while improving performance and productivity.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System: Market Dynamics

Demand for consumer goods has risen as regards volume and variety. This increase in demand raises the pressure on warehouses to store and retrieve goods without wasting and loss resulting from handling and storage. The ASRS system and the software allow real-time material flow control at each plant, making it the ideal solution for all warehouses and distribution centers. The demand for ASRS in the retail industry is expected to grow over the forecast period due to a change in consumer preference offline to the online e-commerce platform. Rising real estate costs around existing facilities inspire businesses to select these systems, as ASRS provides additional advantages such as optimal use of space and better control of inventories. It is one of the influential drivers of the worldwide demand for automated storage and retrieval systems.

The growing demand for consumer electronics is further driving the development of the global market for automated storage and retrieval (ASRS) systems. Continuous innovation and advancements in consumer electronic devices technology have fueled demand in this field, such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and virtual reality. This demand drives the market for automated storage and recovery systems to a large extend.

Growth in the market for automated storage and retrieval systems is expected to decline due to mobility constraints around the globe and broken supply chain due to the Covid19 pandemic outbreak amid lockdown. Moreover, the inventory management mechanism in industries such as food & beverages, automobile, e-commerce, chemicals, healthcare, and semiconductors & electronics has been affected by significant economic consequences amid the lockdown due to the Covid19 pandemic. It is likely to hinder the growth in the demand for automated storage and retrieval systems.

COVID-19 Impact on the Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market

Considering the current scenario, the COVID19 pandemic’s reaction, implementation of social distancing standards, lockdowns, and other interventions have led customers to opt for online shopping. Additionally, it has contributed to a jump in business-to-consumer (B2C) revenues, as well as a rise in e-commerce business-to-business (B2B). Increased B2C sales are particularly evident in pharmaceutical, household goods, and online food sales. Yet such tremendous growth in the e-commerce industry has placed immense pressure to produce products on time.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the automated storage and retrieval system market study based on type, function, and industry.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-market-reached-usd-10-3-billion-by-2025?opt=2950

Based on type, the ASRS market is segmented into-

Unit Load

Mini Load

Vertical Lift Module (VLM)

Carousel

Mid Load

Based on function, the ASRS market is segmented into-

Storage

Order Picking

Distribution

Assembly

Kitting

Others

Based on industry, the ASRS market is segmented into-

Automotive

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Healthcare

Semiconductor & Electronics

Retail

Aviation

E-commerce

Others

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Industry Overview, 2018-2025

Source: Market Statsville 2020

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market: Regional Outlook

The automated storage and retrieval system market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) from a geographical viewpoint. In 2019, Europe led the global automated storage and retrieval system market with the highest market share in terms of value and volume and expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Growth by Region, 2020-2025

Source: Market Statsville 2020

The Asia Pacific automated storage and retrieval system market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the projected period. The electronics retail industry’s growth is expected to cause the development of the region’s automated storage and retrieval systems. Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, and Taiwan have also seen a growing demand for automation. The reason for this unprecedented demand on the regional automated storage and retrieval system market is tighter regulation of employee health and a need for greater accuracy and control of processes.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading manufacturers of an automated storage and retrieval system in the global market include Daifuku, Kardex, Murata Machinery, SSI Schaefer, TGW Logistics, and Swisslog Holding AG.

Other automated storage and retrieval system manufacturers include KION, System Logistics, KUKA, Toyota Industries, Beumer Group, KNAPP AG, Mecalux, System Logistics Corporation, and Vanderlande Industries.

In March 2020, The KION Group’s subsidiary Dematic acquired Digital Applications International Limited (DAI) in the UK. The acquisition was executed to expand the company’s intralogistics software offerings across the supply chain.

In October 2018, Daifuku signed up a strategic partnership agreement with Fast Retailing. This partnership was aimed at long-term planning for the growth of the logistical function.

The automated storage and retrieval system market research report provide a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the product manufacturing.

The automated storage and retrieval system market report covers comprehensive analysis on:

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Market Size in Value and Volume

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Supply Chain/Value Chain

Trade Analysis

Market Factor Analysis

Market Trends

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-market-reached-usd-10-3-billion-by-2025

Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-market-reached-usd-10-3-billion-by-2025

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market: Target Audience