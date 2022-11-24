3D Sensor Market expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2025

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

3D Sensor Market: by Type (Image Sensors, Position Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, Accelerometers, and Others, by Technology (Stereo Vision, Structured Light, Time-of-Flight, Ultrasound, and Others), by Connectivity (Wired and Wireless), by End User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Robotics, Entertainment, Automotive, Security & Surveillance, and Others) and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The 3D sensor market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the 3D sensor industry.

Global 3D Sensor Market Research Report, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

3D Sensor Market Introduction

3D sensors are devices that respond to three-dimensional external environments by generating 3D maps of the users surrounding them. The sensor combines various sensing elements such as ultrasound, TOF, and light structured technologies. With gesture analysis into the picture, the 3D sensor plays an important role in improving performance and bring dynamic device output in automotive and telecommunications markets.

3D sensors have the ability to detect the scale, shape, and distance of an object or entity within its field of vision. 3D sensors use various techniques to distinguish objects in space which finds its applications in 3D printing, object recognition, design, gesture-based control, visualization, facial recognition, and other commercial entities. In addition, 3D image sensors are also used in robotics to help prevent collisions and solve assembly problems, as well as for teleconferencing in virtual and augmented reality, although it helps marketing departments to view properties for sale to prospective clients remotely.

3D Sensor Market Dynamics

Continued developments in camera technology and demand for 3D sensors are key factors driving the market growth of 3D sensors. Moreover, other crucial factors driving the 3D sensor industry’s growth are rising demand for 3D enabled devices in consumer electronics and the increasing demand for medical imaging solutions.

3D sensors are potentially being implemented in consumer electronics, industrial manufacturing for precision processing, and medical devices’ manufacturing. The factors contributing to the market’s growth include increased demand for 3D sensors in imaging applications across different vertical industries. Furthermore, the use of 3D sensing technology in virtual reality and gaming, along with the need for high precision protection and surveillance and increased demand for 3D enabled devices in consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets, fuels the market growth. Often artists, engineers, and architects use 3D sensors to construct a 3D model based on 2D data.

A restraining factor that might curb the market growth is the high cost pertaining to 3D sensor technology for maintenance & reconstruction. 3D motion detection for indoor navigation, particularly in media applications using cameras, makes nanotechnology compatible with 3D sensors across a range of applications that offer major market growth prospects.

3D Sensor Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the 3D sensor market on the basis of type, technology, connectivity, and end user.

Based on type, the 3D sensor market has been segmented into-

Image Sensors

Position Sensors

Acoustic Sensors

Accelerometers

Others

Based on technology, the 3D sensor market has been segmented into-

Stereo Vision

Structured Light

Time-of-Flight

Ultrasound

Others

Based on connectivity, the 3D sensor market has been segmented into –

Wired

Wireless

Based on end-user, the 3D sensor market has been segmented into –

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Robotics

Entertainment

Automotive

Security & Surveillance

Others

Global 3D Sensor Market by Connectivity, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

3D Sensor Market: Regional Outlook

The global 3D sensor market is regionally segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global 3D sensor industry in 2019, followed by Europe and North America. The growth of the Asia Pacific is due to China’s presence, which is the leading contributing country in the global market. Also, emerging economies such as China and India have the largest manufacturing bases that cater to the abovementioned sectors. The growth of these sectors is expected to drive demand for 3D sensors on a global scale. In addition, the presence of key players that manufacture 3D sensors such as Sony Corporation (Japan) and ASUSTeK Computers Inc. (Taiwan) gives the region an impetus growth of the 3D sensor market.

3D Sensor Market Growth by Region, 2020-2025

3D Sensor Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading manufacturers of the 3D sensor in the global market include Infineon Technologies, Microchips Technology, Omnivision Technologies, PMD Technologies, and Sony Corporation.

Other 3D sensor manufacturers include Keyence, Cognex Corporation, IFM Electronic, Intel Corporation, LMI Technologies, Samsung, Occipital, Qualcomm, SICK AG, ASUSTek Computer, Finisar Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Leuze Electronics, and Melexies.

The 3D sensor market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors along with the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

The 3D Sensor market report covers comprehensive analysis on:

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Market Size in Value and Volume

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Supply Chain/Value Chain

Trade Analysis

Market Factor Analysis

Market Trends

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

3D Sensor: Target Audience