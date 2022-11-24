Seymour Street ELC Offers Quality Care and Early Education for Kids

Orange, NSW, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Time and time again, studies reveal that Children’s brains absorb as much information as. possible in the first five years of their lives. This is also why early education is more important than ever. Seymour Street ELC is committed to deliver the best quality early learning program and childcare Orange for children aged from six-weeks to six-years.

A spokesperson for the child care center explained, “It is important to provide a safe, secure, and happy environment where children foster a sense of wonder, fun, and excitement in an atmosphere of love, acceptance, and learning. This is exactly what we offer. Our expert educators are here to impart quality education that will help them go a long way.”

In addition to offering one of the best early education programs, the ELC near me also provides fresh and nutritious meals every day by their qualified chef. This includes breakfast (before 8 am), morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea, and a late snack. Every meal is made with fresh and healthy ingredients, and is cooked in house. Meals are also offered to cater to each child’s special dietary requirements.

The Orange Kindergarten has some of the most qualified and professional educators who help nurture all the skills needed for a child to excel in their academic journey. “Our Centre has qualified educators with extensive experience and specialized skills. We value and support further training and development to ensure we continue to meet changing industry regulations and practices,” said the spokesperson.

A School Readiness Program is also offered for Preschool Two children. The program promotes independence and self-help skills on the first day of the enrolment. This is intended to help children smoothly transition to primary school in the future. Their staff adopts play-based learning to help children gain as much knowledge and skills as possible throughout their early years.

The day care Orange encourages children to participate in incursions and local excursions regularly. They also attend local events include NAIDOC and National Sorry Day.

Interested parents can get in touch with the educators and talk about their child’s needs before enrolment. The staff will help with the enrolment process after a tour of the facilities.

Seymour Street ELC is a recognised childcare Orange offering early education for kids aged from six weeks to six years. To know more, visit https://www.seymourstreetelc.com.au/

