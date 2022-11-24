Anti-Drone Market Is Predicted To Top A Market Valuation Of US$ 7.4 Billion By 2032

The global anti-drone market size is estimated at US$ 1.1 billion in 2022 and is predicted to top a market valuation of US$ 7.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a stupendous CAGR of 20.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Anti-drone system sales account for around 4% share of the global drone market globally; however, penetration is expected to increase rapidly in parallel to the increasing unit sales of drones across the world.

Key Segments Covered in Anti-Drone Industry Survey

  • Anti-Drone Market by Component :

    • Drone Detection Equipment
      • Drone Detection Radars
      • RF Spectrum Analyzers
      • Acoustic Sensors
      • Video Surveillance Systems
    • Drone Neutralization Equipment
      • Stationary and Mobile Jammers
      • Interception Systems
      • Counter-Drone Lasers
      • Drone Capture Nets
    • Concealed Threat Detection Systems
    • Long-range Acoustic Devices (LRAD)
    • Software
      • Security and Integration Software
      • Video Enhancement and Analysis Software

  • Anti-Drone Market by Range :

    • < 200 Mtr Anti-Drone Systems
    • 200 Mtr – 1 Km Anti-Drone Systems
    • 1 Km – 4 Km Anti-Drone Systems
    • 4 Km – 20 Km Anti-Drone Systems
    • > 25 Km Anti-Drone Systems

  • Anti-Drone Market by End User :

    • Homeland Security Departments
    • Military & Defense Departments
    • Airport Operators
    • Commercial Security Service Providers
    • Critical Infrastructure Owners
    • Others (not classified in any of the above categories)

  • Anti-Drone Market by Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

  • Advanced Protection Systems
  • ApolloShield
  • Avnon Group
  • Battelle Memorial Institute
  • Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.
  • CerbAir
  • Citadel Defense
  • Dedrone
  • DeTect Inc.
  • D-Fend Solutions A.D. Ltd.
  • Droneshield ltd
  • Grumman Corp.
  • Guard from Above BV
  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
  • Leonardo s.p.a
  • Liteye Systems, Inc.

The U.S. Anti-Drone Market Report offers in-depth analysis of each market participant’s corporate strategy, including mergers, the introduction of new products, joint ventures, and collaborations.

The present COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant negative influence on the U.S. Anti-Drone Market as a whole. Production has been significantly delayed as a result of the temporary suspension of manufacturing activities in all of the major manufacturing hubs. COVID-19 also has an effect on consumer demand and purchasing power. Given the anticipated length of the suspension, it is very difficult to estimate when and how the market for Electroplating Chemicals will resume. The market study of Electroplating Chemicals is anticipated to be considerably impacted by Cov-19.

Among the data used in the research of the global U.S. Anti-Drone Markets are the following facts:

Consumption habits of people around the world are evolving.
The global market for Electroplating Chemicals is being driven by a variety of obstacles, opportunities, and considerations.
In a field that is increasingly worldwide, everyone needs new sources of revenue.
Features of participation and level of rivalry among the major companies in the industry
Innovative business strategies and technology advancements that consider COVID-19’s impact on the market and how the pandemic may effect the market’s potential future growth.
The Electroplating Chemicals Industry market’s revenue and projected future growth are analysed using geographic segmentation.
Over the previous year, there has been a sharp fall. increased demand in demand for U.S. Anti-Drone Market detection.

How Can Fact.MR Help You Reach Strategic Decisions?

The data in the market study on Electroplating Chemicals provides in-depth analysis of important market trends. Market participants might use this information to create innovative business plans and produce remarkable revenue in the near future. The study examines pricing trends, a value chain analysis, and various goods offered by industry rivals. The main objectives of this study are to support data-driven decision-making and business planning.

