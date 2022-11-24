Detergent Polymers Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.9% By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Players: –

All-plus Compound Co., Ltd.

Ashland

BASF SE

Clariant AG

CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

Dow Inc

Itaconix PLC

Patel Chem Tech Industries

Ran Compounds Pvt. Ltd.

Solvay SA

The Lubrizol Corporation

Segmentation of the Detergent polymers market

By Source: Synthetic Natural & Bio-based

By Compound: Polycarboxylates Acrylic copolymers Acrylic homopolymers Carboxymethyl Cellulose Polyester Vinylpyrrolidone and PVP Others Copolymers of terephthalic acid Polyethyleneimine ethoxylate PET-POET Maelic Acid Copolymer ATBS copolymer Biopolymers

By Function: Antiredeposition Agent Dispersing Agent Soil Release Agent Dye Transfer Inhibitor

By Detergent Form: Powders Granular Liquid

By End Use: Residential Laundry Care Kitchen Care Commercial Laundry Care Kitchen Care Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Ware Washing Products Vehicle Wash Products Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

