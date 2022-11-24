Breathalyzer Market: North America Remains at the Forefront of Global Demand – Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

As per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global breathalyzer market was valued at around US$ 760 Mn in 2020, which amounts to around 13% share of the overall drug testing market. Sales of breathalyzers are slated to accelerate at a steady CAGR of 8% to top US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031. Demand for fuel cell technology in breathalyzers is set to increase at a CAGR of 6% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Market Size Value in 2020 US$ 760 Mn Market Forecast Value for 2031 US$ 1.7 Bn Global Growth Rate 8% CAGR Share of Top 5 Companies 40%

Key Segments Covered in Breathalyzer Industry Research

· Technology

Fuel Cell Technology Semiconductor Sensors Infrared Spectroscopy



· Application

Breathalyzers for Alcohol Detection Breathalyzers for Diagnosing Asthma Breathalyzers for Diagnosing Tuberculosis Breathalyzers for Pylori Infection Detection Breathalyzers for Drug Abuse Detection Breathalyzer for Disease Detection Others Remote Breathalyzers Cannabis Breathalyzers Portable Breathalyzers Pocket Breathalyzers



· End User

Breathalyzer for Enterprises Home Setting Breathalyzers Hospital Setting Breathalyzers Diagnostic Center Breathalyzers Breathalyzers for Government Agencies Breathalyzers for Law Enforcement Agencies



Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of breathalyzers are concentrating their R&D efforts on new product development to expand their product portfolio in the global electronic breathalyzer market.

Partnerships and collaborations are two of the most common strategies used by industry players to expand their market share.

Intoximeters, INC. developed a breathalyzer, Alco Sensor IV, which provides an accurate and economical method of determining the blood alcohol concentration (BAC testing). The device is easily accessible and is developed using integrated fuel cell technology. The device is extensively used by law enforcement bodies as a preliminary breathalyzer.

Rising adoption of breathalyzers for a variety of applications, such as alcohol level testing, weight gain detection, and level of intoxication due to cannabis consumption is expected to drive market growth. Growing awareness about drug testing, government initiatives, substantial funding raised by companies, and technological innovations such as smart breathalyzers are expected to drive market expansion over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global breathalyzer market to top US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031.

Fuel cell technology projected to reach around US$ 850 Mn by 2031.

Infrared spectroscopy projected to record above 5% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in North America holds share of more than 40%.

Market in France expected to reach valuation of US$ 400 Mn by 2031.

Market in Australia to record 4% CAGR over forecast period.

“Breathalyzers are gaining popularity as crucial diagnostic equipment in medical settings for the detection of various diseases, owing to the cost-efficiency, ease of use, and portability that these devices offer. With their extended applications at diagnostics centers, market players are poised to witness promising growth prospects,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Breathalyzer Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Breathalyzer Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Breathalyzer’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Breathalyzer’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Breathalyzer Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Breathalyzer market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Breathalyzer market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Breathalyzer Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Breathalyzer demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Breathalyzer market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Breathalyzer demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Breathalyzer market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Breathalyzer: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Breathalyzer market growth.

