Asia Pacific Plastics in Consumer Electronics Market Current Trends, and Challenges 2028

Asia Pacific Plastics in Consumer Electronics Industry Overview

The Asia Pacific plastics in consumer electronics market size is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028. Plastics resins such as polycarbonate (PC) and a blend of polycarbonate and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (PC/ABS) are used in the manufacturing of casings for mobile phones and laptops housings due to their high impact resistance, lightweight, and high thermal conductivity properties.

Asia Pacific Plastics in Consumer Electronics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Asia Pacific plastics in consumer electronics market based on product, end use, and country:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Polycarbonate (PC), Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP), PC/ABS Glass Filled Resins, Bio-based Polycarbonate Resin, Thermoplastic Elastomers, Polyamides.

The polyamide product segment led the Asia Pacific plastics in consumer electronics market and accounted for more than 35.0% revenue share in 2020. Polyamides are used for manufacturing casings for television sets, laptops, mobile phones, and others due to high rigidity, sliding friction, dimensional stability, and chemical resistance. Rising demand for consumer electronics across the region is expected to propel the demand for polyamides.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into TV Frames, Laptop Monitor Enclosures, LCP Panels, Portable Handheld Devices, Wearables, Mobile Phone bodies, Appliances & White Goods, Others.

The laptop monitor enclosures segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 22.6% in 2020. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the emerging economies, especially India. Academic institutes and various multinational companies had to adopt work from home policies to contain the spread of the virus.

Increasing utilization and easy availability of high-speed internet along with the introduction of 5G network and fiber technology in countries like India, coupled with the ever-expanding need for seamless communication, digital entertainment, and demand for wireless networks, the media, and entertainment industry is gradually emerging have increased the demand for smart television across the region.

Furthermore, the growing inclination toward over-the-top (OTT) streaming in audiovisual content has propelled television manufacturers to introduce internet-based smart television devices to the market. This has increased the demand for plastic resins including polycarbonate, polyamides, and others for manufacturing TV frames, and is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Plastics in Consumer Electronics Country Outlook

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly characterized by the expansion and joint venture strategies opted by plastic companies across the region. In addition, major players in the market compete based on their application development capabilities and emerging technologies used in plastic.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Asia Pacific plastics in consumer electronics market include,

Celanese Corporation

Covestro AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SABIC

Trinseo S.A.

Order a free sample PDF of the Asia Pacific Plastics in Consumer Electronics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.