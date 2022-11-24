Outdoor Living Structure Market Analysis and Advancement Outlook 2028

Outdoor Living Structure Industry Overview

The global outdoor living structure market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. Growing trend of utilizing the garden areas or, backyards to extend the building structures into dining areas, working spaces, grill areas are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Outdoor Living Structure Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global outdoor living structure market on the basis of product and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Pavilions/Gazebos and Pergolas/Patio.

The pergolas/patio segment dominated the outdoor living structures market and accounted for about 65% of revenue share in 2020. This is attributed to the growing consumer preferences for the plants in sitting areas, and extended areas for living rooms. In addition, consumers prefer these structures owing to their low price and easy construction as compared to pavilions/gazebos.

Pergolas are built using various materials including wood, stone, steel

, aluminum, vinyl, fiberglass, and cellular polyvinyl chloride. Structures made of aluminum and steel offer better customization options and have minimal maintenance costs. Pergolas made of PVC, vinyl, fiberglass, and concrete have low construction costs and are also 100% termite resistant and offer better protection from sunlight and rain. Gazebos and pavilions are used for several applications including fireplaces, bars, seating areas, outdoor kitchens, and entertainment zones. The construction of gazebo is more economical as compared to pavilions, due to extra flooring and fencing costs associated with pavilions, which is expected to propel its demand in the coming years.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key industry participants primarily compete on the basis of product quality, customer service, and product pricing. However, product quality with superior durability & flexibility of the components and providing structures with enhanced sun protection and extreme weather handling situations are considered as important competitive factors.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global outdoor living structure market include,

