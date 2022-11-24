Oxygen Flow Meters Market Trends, and Cost Structure Analysis 2028

Oxygen Flow Meters Industry Overview

The global oxygen flow meters market size is expected to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2028, according to the new report conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. The number of infectious and fatal diseases, including cancer and recent coronavirus, has witnessed a significant increase across the globe. This has forced pharmaceutical companies to deliver oxygen supplies, including oxygen flow meters, for such diseases continuously. This is leading to an increased demand for oxygen flow meters across the healthcare sector.

Oxygen Flow Meters Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global oxygen flow meters market based on type, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Double Flange Type, Plug-in Type and Others.

The plug-in type segment held the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020 and is anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period. Plug-in type O2 flow meters are majorly used in the healthcare sector, including hospitals, surgical facilities, and clinics. These O2 flow meters are used to monitor or control high-pressurized oxygen delivered from the O2 cylinder. The surge in oxygen demand from the healthcare sector in 2020 due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak has heightened the need for plug-in-type oxygen flow meters.

Double flange type flow meters are ideal for measurement applications in sectors, such as industrial, petrochemical, and chemical, owing to the reliability, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness of these meters. Features such as leak resistance, precise flow measurements, reduced clogging, and improved signal stability have created additional opportunities to adopt double flange oxygen flow meters in these industries. As a result, the double flange segment is expected to gain a significant market share through 2028.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Healthcare, Industrial, Aerospace, Chemical, and Others.

The healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of over 60.0% in 2020 and is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the industry’s rapid growth. Flow meters are needed in O2 therapy, wherein numerous machines are used to manage O2. Firstly, the O2 passes through a pressure regulator, which controls the high-pressurized O2 supplied from the cylinder. It is administered at low pressure. This lowered pressure is controlled or monitored by a flow meter.

Moreover, in Asia Pacific, demand for oxygen keeps cropping up in various sectors, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology, providing an added advantage to manufacturers looking to reach newer consumer bases. In addition, in regions such as the Middle East and Africa, the rise in demand for medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 worsens preexisting gaps in medical oxygen supplies, leading to the increasing demand for ventilators, concentrators, and flow meters .

The industrial segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020. Countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asian countries are witnessing rapid industrial development and urbanization. Industrial oxygen generally needs purity and has no special requirements for other sanitary conditions.

Oxygen Flow Meters Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key companies are focusing on new product development, which helps in strengthening their market presence.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global oxygen flow meters market include,

Dwyer Instruments LTD.

HERSILL

Ohio Medical

Precision Medical, Inc.

Penlon

DZ Medicale

Burak Metering

Megasan Medical

SHANGHAI AMCAREMED TECHNOLOGY Co., LIMITED

