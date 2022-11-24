U.S. Medical Display Monitors Market Expanding in Worldwide With Size, Share, Trend & Forecast

U.S. Medical Display Monitors Industry Overview

The U.S. medical display monitors market size is estimated to reach USD 1.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in the number of diagnostic imaging centers across the U.S., increased adoption of hybrid operating rooms, rise in minimally invasive surgeries, increased cancer prevalence, and high volume of diagnostic imaging procedures are the factors responsible for market growth.

U.S. Medical Display Monitors Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. medical display monitors market on the basis of type, aspect ratio, technology, and application:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Greyscale and Color

The greyscale segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 77.0% in 2020. Greyscale is the contrast that enables the image to be displayed in numerous shades of grey, ranging from 4,096 to 65,536 shades. The cost-efficiency and ease of workflow are factors responsible for boosting the market growth.

Companies are developing techniques to toggle between color and monochrome displays. Color displays, on the other hand, make it easier for radiologists to easily differentiate between tissues and cancerous cells, for quick interpretation of diagnostic data. Hence, it is expected to grow at a higher rate.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into LED, OLED, and CCFL

The LED segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 46.0% in 2020. Low energy requirement, brighter images, high operational life, reduced heat generation, non-reactive to the temperature-sensitive environment, lower power consumption, numerous display size, and resolutions, and cost efficiency, are the advantages of the LED segment. This leads to its large revenue share.

However, the OLED segment witnessed the highest growth rate due to higher contrast ratio even in low ambient light, thinner and lighter displays than LED, the ability to display quick motion without image blur, and detailed color displays. Being the traditional display technology, CCFL monitors were highly used before the launch of LEDs and OLEDs. Yet, the use is said to continue among smaller clinics and low-tier diagnostic centers.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into General Radiology, Mammography, Surgery, Dentistry, Digital Pathology and Others

The general radiology segment dominated the U.S. medical display monitors market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 25.0% in 2020. Radiology scans are the basis of any interventions. Hence, usage of the high-definition medical display is of utmost importance to reduce medical errors by nearly 70%. Diagnostic accuracy, reduction in errors, and constant need for high-quality imaging displays are factors driving market growth in the general radiology segment. Mammographyis another critical application that requires medical displays to detect subtle abnormalities, reduce interpretation time and enhance accuracy.

Based on the Aspect Ratio Insights, the market is segmented into

The 16:9 segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its advantages of showcasing distortion-free and high-definition images. Further, market players are developing newer features in displays with aspect ratio 21:9 as it provides larger image visibility and reduces the need for multiple display screens.4:3 aspect ratio display accounts for the smallest market share due to lack of image clarity and accuracy.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly concentrated in the U.S. with the presence of large players such as Barco, Eizo, Stryker, and Double Black Imaging. These players are constantly undertaking strategies like collaboration and acquisitions to strengthen their footprint.

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. medical display monitors market include:

HP Development Company, L.P

Quest International

Stryker

Double Black Imaging

Steris

UTI Technology

NDS Surgical Imaging, A Novanta Company

Canvys

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Barco

Eizo Corporation

