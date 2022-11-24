North America Rainscreen Cladding Market Top Players are DuPont de Nemours and Cladding Corp

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 24, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Rainscreen Cladding Industry Overview

The North America rainscreen cladding market size is expected to reach USD 54.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing demand for enhanced moisture management and energy-efficient solutions for commercial buildings are expected to drive the market.

The market growth can also be attributed to the shift in the trend toward protecting exterior walls and the growth in the construction of non-residential buildings, which include offices and institutions. Moreover, the growing demand for single-family and multi-family housing units coupled with increasing trends for energy-saving structures are expected to support the market in the projected time.

Grand View Research has segmented the North America rainscreen cladding market on the basis of material, application, and country:

Based on the Raw Material Insights, the market is segmented into Fiber Cement, Composite Materials, Metal, High Pressure Laminates, Terracotta, Ceramics, and Others.

The terracotta raw material segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.7% in 2020.

The demand for fiber cement-based rainscreen cladding is likely to witness a high growth on account of its cost-effectiveness, high durability, and low maintenance cost.

The demand for composite materials-based rainscreen cladding is likely to witness a high growth on account of the low maintenance cost, durability, and weatherproof and fireproof properties of these materials.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Residential, Commercial, Office, Institutional, and Industrial

The office segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.3% in 2020.

The demand for rainscreen cladding is expected to witness high growth in the residential construction segment owing to increasing over-cladding activities, increasing awareness regarding energy-efficient constructions, the need for renovation of old buildings, and government regulations for green buildings.

Rapid industrial development and increasing investments from the government as well as private companies are expected to drive the growth of the industrial construction sector.

North America Rainscreen Cladding Country Outlook

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

The market is competitive owing to the presence of well-established companies operating across the region. These players are aiming to offer cladding products and installation services to construction-specific applications. The players majorly focus on residential and commercial construction applications as the product demand is high in these applications.

Some of the prominent players in the North America rainscreen cladding market include:

Trespa International B.V.

Cladding Corp

Kingspan Group

Rockwool International A/S

Rieger Architectural Products

OmniMax International, Inc.

TERREAL Group

SFS Group

James Hardie Building Products

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

