Titanium Dioxide Market Production Process Estimates and Trend Analysis

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 24, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Titanium Dioxide Industry Overview

The global titanium dioxide market size is expected to reach USD 26.87 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. The expanding application scope of titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) as specialty coating materials in the automotive industry and photovoltaic systems is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The paints and coatings industry has been witnessing significant growth in recent years, mainly on account of the increasing consumption in key end-use verticals, including construction, automotive, aerospace, and energy and power. The growing scope of the product as whitening pigments in paints and coatings is expected to have a positive impact on the future growth of the industry.

Titanium Dioxide Market Segmentation



Grand View Research has segmented the global titanium dioxide market on the basis of grade, production process, application, and region:

Based on the Grade Insights, the market is segmented into Anatase and Rutile.

The rutile segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of over 75.0% in 2020. The growing construction industry is anticipated to fuel the demand for rutile grade TiO2 during the forecast period.

The anatase pigment is mainly used in fibers, ceramics , cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, along with the manufacturing of enamels and welding electrodes.

, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, along with the manufacturing of enamels and welding electrodes. Increasing demand for TiO 2 -based cosmetics is anticipated to propel the demand for anatase TiO 2 during the forecast period.

Based on the Production Process Insights, the market is segmented into Sulfate and Chloride.

The sulfate production process segment led the market in 2020 accounting for over 50.0% share of the global revenue. The segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

The growing automotive industry has propelled the demand for lightweight paints, which, in turn, has fueled the demand for sulfate-based TiO 2 .

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics, and Others.

The paints and coatings segment led the market accounting for over 55.0% share of the global revenue in 2020. The segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth from 2021 to 2028.

The plastics segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The pulp and paper segment is also one of the key end-users of TiO 2 owing to its usage as a filler in pulp and paper production.

Titanium Dioxide Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The top five players accounted for more than 50% of the total production volume for titanium dioxide in 2020, thereby rendering the industry a consolidated one. Various companies follow integrated operations and companies such as Kronos Worldwide Inc.; Travancore; and Tronox Limited are involved in the extraction of raw materials as well as titanium dioxide production.

Some prominent manufacturers in the global titanium dioxide market include:

The Chemours Company

The Tronox Holdings plc

LB Group

Venator Materials PLC

KRONOS Worldwide Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD.

CNNC HUAN YUAN Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd.

The Kerala Minerals & Metals Limited

CATHAY INDUSTRIES

TOR Minerals International, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Titanium Dioxide Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.